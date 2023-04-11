Pokémon TCG Japan: Clay Burst Preview: Chi-Yu Special Illustration Chi-Yu, a new Legendary Pokémon from Scarlet & Violet, gets a Special Illustration Rare ex in Pokémon TCG Japan's Clay Burst.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Special Illustration Rare featuring one of the Treasures of Ruin.

The Fire/Dark-type Chi-Yu gets a beautiful, painterly Special Illustration Rare for its ex courtesy of artist AKIRA EGAWA. EGAWA has been one of the most beloved artists in the hobby since his debut in Sun & Moon – Unified Minds. EGAWA is known for these incredibly artistic pieces on cards such as Celebi V from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, Umbreon VMAX from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, Zekrom Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, and the four Gold VSTARs from Crown Zenith.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.