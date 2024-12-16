Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eyes of War, Good Mood Games

Eyes Of War Announces Version 1.0 Release Date

Eyes of War will finally be leaving Early Access next year, as the team confirmed the fiull edition of the game will arrive in January

Switch between real-time strategy and third-person gameplay in this medieval warfare game.

Pick from four unique nations, each offering distinct cultural advantages in strategy battles.

Compete in Arena Mode against AI or real players; strategy and skill will claim victory.

Indie game developer and publisher Good Mood Games confirmed this morning that the full version of Eyes of War will be released next month. The game has been in Early Access since June 2023, with the team making small improvements along the way with a few updates here and there. But now it looks like we'll finally see Version 1.0, as the team confirmed it would be released on January 31, 2025. Along with the news comes a brand new trailer, which you can check out above while we wait the next six weeks.

Eyes of War

Eyes of War, blends real-time strategy and third-person perspective, creating a medieval warfare game allowing players to switch between two different modes. In strategy mode, players will need to develop their castle and army, wage war with other players, and fight to the death by taking control of any unit at any given moment within the game. While in character mode, players will be able to see every single detail, in every single corner of the map close up. Players can roam around the city they build, and become a hero by defending their city against enemies and rivals.

Choose From Four Nations: Each nation has its own unique culture, weaknesses and of course, strengths. Players can diversify their strategy by using units with different advantages from each nation to become victorious.

Each nation has its own unique culture, weaknesses and of course, strengths. Players can diversify their strategy by using units with different advantages from each nation to become victorious.

Strategise and Fight Against Real Players: Players can either play against AI or join online battles with up to four players. Players will need to take on their opponents to gather more resources, and take control of the kingdom.

