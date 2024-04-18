Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: F1, F1 24, Formual 1

F1 24 Releases Official Reveal Trailer With New Details

EA Sports dropped the official reveal trailer for F1 24 today, as we found out more about the latest entry in the series.

Article Summary EA Sports unveils F1 24 with an official trailer, releasing on May 28.

Improved gameplay with EA Sports Dynamic Handling and authentic circuits.

New Career mode features including R&D upgrades and Challenge Career.

Multiplayer returns with F1 World and My Team mode, plus new legends.

EA Sports dropped the official reveal trailer for F1 24 today, along with a ton of new information for the latest entry in the racing series. While the trailer is only 90 seconds long, we did get more info from the company about what they've changed and improved in the game since F1 23. This includes a much more robust system for parts and frames, as well as howp best to equip your particular car for whatever you may need. We also learned the weather system will play a bigger role in how the track feels and how races go. New accolades can be earned over time, along with a special Challenge Career for you to play. Plus, you can race casually or competitively with a friend in a two-play co-op. We have more details below as the game will be out on May 28.

F1 24 – Full Reveal

Working closely with current World Champion and Champions Edition cover star Max Verstappen, the new EA Sports Dynamic Handling redefines the feel of the car to produce a realistic and predictable performance across wheel and pad. All-new suspension kinematics, upgraded tyre model, advanced aerodynamic simulation, and new engine and car setup options enhance the driving experience. Cornering, rolling resistance, brake pressure, ambient track temperature, and variable conditions enable drivers to receive immediate feedback to maximize their on-track performance.

Enhancements on and around the circuits add to the race week experience, including Silverstone which has received a significant update to deliver authentic circuit accuracy. Updates to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Lusail International Circuit, and Jeddah Corniche Circuit ensure that in-game tracks match their real-world counterparts. Actual driver audio samples taken from F1 broadcasts add a new dimension as they react to on-track incidents. A new broadcast presentation package and cutscenes add to the race day immersion.

As part of the revamped Career mode, players can also choose from an up-and-coming competitor from F2, a legendary icon, or create their own legacy. Further innovations to fully immerse drivers into the exhilarating world of Formula 1 include:

Gain Recognition: Build reputation within the Paddock through on-track objectives. Race-day tasks keep players focused on the chequered flag. Completing Contract Targets can help secure a new deal or pave the way for secret meetings to negotiate a move to a bitter rival.

R&D Upgrades: Driver reputation also affects the support players get from their team. The greater the rep, the more motivated the team. Players can go all-in on one innovation or spread the resources for more balanced development.

Earn Accolades: In addition to short-term achievements, every driver has longer-term goals based on season expectations. These could range from number of Top 10 finishes, Pole Positions to claiming the World Championship.

Race with a Friend: Join forces or race as rivals in a two-player Career. With individual driver objectives, players must stay focused to become the team's number one driver.

Challenge Career: A perfect introduction before committing to a 24-race season. Jump into the shoes of a pre-selected F1 driver and compete in a series of mini-seasons. Community voting will influence the conditions and circuits for future events.

Returning for a second season is F1 World, the home of Multiplayer, Grand Prix, Time Trial, and the new Fanzone feature. Players align with their favorite team and driver over the course of a Podium Pass season and join a game-wide, time-limited league that includes collaborative goals whilst competing against rival teams. Separately, My Team returns with the inclusion of two new icons, legendary former World Champion James Hunt and Colombia's most successful F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, which are exclusive to Champion Edition players.

