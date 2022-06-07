F1 Manager 2022 Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Frontier Developments have released a new trailer today for F1 Manager 2022 as the team gives us a better look at the gameplay. This trailer doesn't give away everything, but it shows you enough of the game to show off how you will manage decisions on and off the track as you balance the books and hire the right people to appease the board and the team sponsors. We have more info on the game below along with the trailer, as the game will drop onto PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles on August 25th, 2022.

With a full roster of world-class drivers from across F1, F2 and F3 to choose from, between seasons players will have the option to enlist new drivers and assemble their dream team from an authentic pool of current and future stars. Realistically replicated, each driver from the 2022 F1 line-up has been digitally captured to accurately reflect them and their driving style when out on the track. The skill, temperament and athleticism of a driver is essential to any race team. These attributes are reflected by key performance ratings, providing players with vital information on how to effectively manage their drivers during a race. Just like the real world of racing, over time drivers will retire from the sport, so it's crucial players think ahead to ensure they've got a steady stream of upcoming talent in development if they want to secure their long-term motorsport legacy.

Prior to each race weekend, Team Principals will select their allocation of tyres and spare parts, as well as optional objectives from sponsors to bolster their financial position in F1 Manager 2022. In practice sessions, drivers will build up their track and car familiarity, reporting feedback to guide car setup ahead of the all-important qualifying session, where it will be in the hands of the player to decide when to send out their cars and maximise their grid position.

Races are shown in impressive broadcast-style visuals, with a variety of on-board and trackside camera angles bringing the action to life across all twenty two 2022 Grand Prix circuits. Keen eared fans might also notice the familiar tones of David Croft, Lead F1 Commentator at Sky Sports, and fellow commentator and former Formula 1 driver, Karun Chandhok, both of whom lend their iconic voices to the game. From lights out to the chequered flag, players can choose to control every decision on-track, from pit strategy to in-race driver commands. Issuing authentic team-radio commands to their drivers and using real-time data to react to dynamic race events such as changing weather, safety cars and red flags, making those crucial calls that can take them to the top step or leave them at the back of the pack.