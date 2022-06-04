Fabular: Once Upon A Spacetime Announced For Steam Next Fest

Spiritus Games and publisher Prismatika announced they will be bringing Fabular: Once Upon A Spacetime to Steam Next Fest. In a combination of knighthood meeting space combat, you will play a knight in the middle of a great battle for the kingdom as this techno-fantasy roguelike has the last remaining royal fighting to keep what is theirs and taking what you should believe is yours. You will battle it out in armaments with fellow knights among the stars, regroup and rebuild, gain abilities to become fearsome and dominant on the battlefield, and take out your most deadly foes across the cosmos. A free demo will launch during Steam Next Fest on June 12th, followed by an Early Access version and eventually the main game later this year on C and consoles.

The Void Lords have stolen the sun. Your brothers have vanished into deep space. The king grows old and fragile, searching for a better future in the endless streams of prophecy. As the last remaining royal, the fate of the kingdom rests on your shoulders – and on your blade. In Fabular, experience a sci-fi infused vision of the Middle Ages, as noble knights clash in armored spaceships. The sweeping story is brought to life through a combination of pixel art and hand drawn illustrations.

Embark on a perilous quest across a procedurally generated universe where friends and resources are both scarce. Plan ahead, be cautious, and make sure you're prepared before engaging in combat. Every mistake could be your last. Battle your enemies in top-down, tactical physics-based action combat and overcome thrilling duels at the tip of your sword. Loot your fallen adversaries for better gear and upgrade your vessel to suit your playstyle in order to survive the next fight. Monitor your resources closely, or risk being stranded in space.

Die and try again. Return to the throne room after each defeat, unlocking new boons to give yourself an edge on your future runs. Meet new faces and seek guidance from old friends, as you'll expand the court throughout your journey. Save your kingdom against all odds by carving your path through the galaxy, challenging rival knights in fiercely intense close-combat encounters. Upgrade your arsenal of weapons, shield and equipment. Manage critical resources wisely. Make life-or-death decisions. And if you fall in battle, be prepared to do it all again.