Fallout 76 Launches Atlantic City – America's Playground

Bethesda Softworks have released the latest content update for Fallout 76, as they launched Atlantic City – America’s Playground.

Bethesda Softworks has released the second half of the Atlantic City content for Fallout 76 today, as Atlantic City – America's Playground is available now. This is a completely free update for the game that will introduce a ton of new features, including new questlines, the open exploration of Atlantic City, and a new season of content as you'll get to dive into Season 16: Duel with the Devil. We have some of the dev notes and the trailer for you here, as finer details can be found on the game's website.

Fallout 76: Atlantic City – America's Playground

America's Playground welcomes players back to Atlantic City, where they can experience new quests as well as enjoy free exploration of Atlantic City. These new quests take place across Atlantic City and Appalachia. In Atlantic City, players will deal with the Overgrown threat that is taking over the flooded city center. Meanwhile, in Appalachia, the Russo family has evicted the Mothman cultists and turned the Ingram Mansion into a swanky nightclub. But beneath the surface of their glamorous exterior, the Russos are harboring some dark secrets, and they need your help.

America's Playground also marks the start of Fallout 76's Season 16: Duel with the Devil. This season's theme is an epic fight between Rip Daring and the Jersey Devil. Players can look forward to playing their way through the ranks and become a high roller, collecting unique rewards. More details on everything Season 16 has to offer can be found here.

In addition, players can now acquire a Fallout 1st Seasons Pass. Players who are already Fallout 1st members will automatically get the Seasons Pass and access to premium rewards. Players who are not Fallout 1st members will still have access to the base rewards, and there will be an option of purchasing the Fallout 1st Seasons Pass in the Atomic Shop, so they can have access to the premium rewards, too.

