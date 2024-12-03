Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout 76, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallout

Fallout 76 Releases New Gleaming Depths Update

Fallout 76 has a new update out now, as Gleaming Depths brings with it new contemt, a new season, and several new rewards to collect

Article Summary Explore the Gleaming Depths in Fallout 76's thrilling new update featuring Season 19 content.

Dive into underground raids with the Enclave-themed Scientific Forge and earn exciting rewards.

Introducing adorable pets for your C.A.M.P., from a Bombay Cat to a White German Shepherd.

Exclusive Fallout 1st rewards include a M.O.D.U.S. Terminal and Plasma Core Recharger.

Bethesda Softworks released a brand new update for Fallout 76 today, as players can dive into the new Gleaming Depths content. The update adds Season 19 to the game, along with the new Raids where players will descend underground into a former Enclave laboratory, watching some people do "research" on the creatures of Appalachia. Plus, some new rewards, additions, bug fixes, and more. We have details from the developers below as the content is now live.

Fallout 76 – Gleaming Depths

The Scientific Forge is themed around the para-military organization the Enclave, once known as a deep-state faction of the United States government, comprised mostly of our favorite artificially intelligent supercomputer, M.O.D.U.S. The Enclave's mission? The revitalization of America through the power of science!

Season 19

This season, we have a whole bunch of exciting new rewards, including pets! We're also bringing a ton of Enclave-themed paints, outfits, and C.A.M.P. items to you this season. Jump into Fallout 76 today and start earning S.C.O.R.E. to get a chance to earn some of this extremely patriotic Enclave stuff. Let's get to the good stuff. We said pets, and we meant pets. The first two pets available with the Gleaming Depths Update, the Bombay Cat and the White German Shepherd are both incredibly adorable additions to guard your C.A.M.P.

Who doesn't want a Tesla Cannon? This shoulder-mounted energy weapon is sure to delight and surprise with its sheer power. Get ready to wow your enemies before you blast them away. This fashionable Enclave Lab Coat shows off your allegiance to the Enclave, or what's left of it. Wear it proudly while you gossip about state secrets around the Enclave Water Cooler!

Fallout 1st Rewards

We've also got some extra S.P.E.C.I.A.L. rewards for our Fallout 1st Members. Available this season, the M.O.D.U.S. Terminal Vending Machine is a no-brainer or, rather, it's an artificially intelligent choice. Set up this AI vending machine in your C.A.M.P. as a vendor. You'll also be able to earn the Enclave Grill Cooking Station and Enclave Hazmat Paint.

Save yourself the headache and Caps of buying new plasma cores, now you can recharge all your plasma cores in your C.A.M.P. with the Plasma Core Recharger. So, jump into the new season on December 3, start earning these and many more rewards, and experience the ground-breaking new content in the Gleaming Depths. Remember, if you don't have a current Fallout 1st Membership, you can always grab a Seasons Pass to get access to Fallout 1st rewards!

