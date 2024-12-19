Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout 76, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallout

Fallout 76 Reveals More Ghoul Character Info at London Event

Bethesda Softworks revealed more details about the upcoming Ghoul character option for Fallout 76 as a special private event in London

Article Summary Fallout 76 introduces a playable Ghoul character coming early 2025, revealed at an exclusive London event.

Unlock Ghoul at Level 50 with unique quests, offering special abilities and resistance to radiation.

Customize your Ghoul with skin and eye options, plus new Perks and a Feral Meter replacing Hunger and Thirst.

Experience new NPC interactions and narrative paths, including tension with the Brotherhood of Steel.

Bethesda Softworks decided to hold an exclusive event for a small number of people in London to show off more of the new Ghoul character option for Fallout 76. No, we weren't invited, and as best we can tell, it appears like this was mostly a European content creator-based event where a small group got the lowdown and the chance to try the character option out. But the company did share screenshots after the fact, which we have for you here, along with some finer details of what to expect.

First off, the Ghoul option will be added sometime in early 2025, which you'll only be able to unlock through a quest at Level 50. Much like your main character, you can customize the Ghoul design, including skin texture and eye color. Ghouls are not only immune to radiation damage, but you can heal yourself and unlock special abilities unique to the character. The Feral Meter replaces Hunger and Thirst for Player Ghouls, with the risk of going Feral if it depletes. Or hey, maybe you do want that! There will also be several Ghoul-specific Perk cards added to the existing human Perks. As for NPC interactions, you'll see a change in tone and options when it comes to your character, like if you run into the Brotherhood of Steel, who aren't fans of Ghouls. This will essentially give you a new narrative experience. If you want to look more human, you can through disguises which you can, apply to your "Ghoulification" with the ability to revert to human, but you can only do the latter once for free.

That's the basics for the Ghoul addition to Fallout 76 we got from the event's notes. We probably won't learn more until maybe late January at the earliest. In the meantime, enjoy the images.

