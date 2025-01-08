Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2025, Fanatec

Fanatec Reveals New ClubSport GT Cockpit at CES 2025

Fanatec brought a brand new item to CES 2025, as racing sim fans can check out the new ClubSport GT Cockpit, shipping later this month

Article Summary Fanatec unveils the ClubSport GT Cockpit at CES 2025, designed for ultimate sim racing immersion.

Features tool-free adjustability for seats and pedals, offering flexibility for all players.

Built with a sturdy steel frame, compatible with high-torque wheelbases and heavy-duty pedals.

Offers integrated cable management and a monitor mount for a streamlined, ergonomic setup.

Fanatec, one of the subsidiaries of CORSAIR, brought a brand new item with them to CES 2025 as players got a look at the new ClubSport GT Cockpit. The entire point of this is to give racing sim players the very best chassis they could possibly play in, as they have created a robust design to support all types of gear and attachments while being comfy and easy to climb in and out of. This has been designed for both seasoned professionals and newcomers with several focuses on adjustability, stability, and comfort. We have more info below, and you can see it in Las Vegas this week, as pre-orders are open now with it starting to ship on January 21.

Fanatec ClubSport GT Cockpit

The Fanatec ClubSport GT Cockpit features a highly adjustable seating setup, easily transitioning from an upright road-car to a semi-reclined Formula-style seating position, accommodating a wide range of racing styles. It is also compatible with most racing seats on the market, featuring 290mm mounting points for a versatile and convenient experience. A standout feature of the Fanatec ClubSport GT Cockpit is the quick, tool-free adjustment system, enabling effortless changes to the seat, wheelbase, and pedal positions for maximum immersion. Whether fine-tuning the setup for personal comfort or adjusting for a friend, these easy modifications ensure an optimal racing experience.

With a design that emphasizes convenience and immersion, the Fanatec ClubSport GT Cockpit is a must-have for any sim racing enthusiast. Engineered with a sturdy, flex-resistant 50mm diameter steel frame, the Fanatec ClubSport GT Cockpit minimizes flex and withstands the demands of high-torque wheelbases and heavy-duty pedal sets. Its robust construction ensures a stable and dependable racing experience that won't let you down when you're under pressure. Additionally, the cockpit features fast and straightforward self-assembly, allowing drivers to spend less time setting up and more time racing.

Drawing on CORSAIR's extensive expertise, the integrated cable management improves both the cockpit's aesthetics and the user experience. Strategically placed cutouts in the frame and a passively-cooled powerbrick holder ensure a clean and streamlined setup. The cockpit is also available bundled with the Fanatec ClubSport Seat, which is designed for maximum comfort. Its ultra-breathable fabric is up to four times more ventilated than the competition, ensuring long-lasting support and comfort even during the longest races. The Fanatec ClubSport GT Cockpit's adjustable onboard monitor mount is compatible with standard 100x100mm VESA mounts, supporting screens from 32" to 49" ultrawide to deliver an immersive field of view. Additionally, the free-standing Fanatec Monitor accessory, available separately, supports triple-screen setups for ultimate immersion.

