Fantasy Strategy Game Endless Legend 2 Announced

Endless Legend 2 was revealed this week, as the fantasy strategy series brings players to a brand-new world called Saiadha

Article Summary Endless Legend 2 introduces players to the new world of Saiadha, expanding the fantasy strategy series.

Adapt to shifting environments and tackle ancient threats in an ever-changing oceanic landscape.

Choose from diverse factions, each offering unique playstyles and asymmetric gameplay experiences.

Your choices shape the game; decide your path as a conqueror, builder, diplomat, or beast.

Indie game developer Amplitude Studios and publisher Hooded Horse announced Endless Legend 2 is on the way. The latest game in the fantasy strategy series takes us to a new corner of the Endless universe, as the team opens a new chapter in a new world called Saiadha. An ever-changing landscape where you can join one of several unique factions to bring change to the land. The game is currently in development with Early Access plans on the way. But for now, enjoy the trailer and info.

Endless Legend 2

Dive into Saiadha, a breathtaking yet perilous oceanic world where ever-changing seasons and monstrous tidefalls dramatically transform the landscape. As the water goes down, the environment itself becomes both an obstacle and a chance for discovery. Players will have to adapt to these constant shifts, confront ancient threats, and uncover the secrets buried deep within Saiadha. Each cataclysm brings new dangers, but also unique opportunities. Step into a world where your choices matter. Players need to lead their hero on epic journeys to conquer new territories, earn valuable experience, and build deep relationships with allies and rivals alike. Select from a variety of factions, each with its own distinct philosophies, strengths, and playstyles, offering a unique gameplay experience. The diversity of these factions is reflected in their asymmetric gameplay, ensuring that no two paths are the same.

Lead one of the unique factions to victory, embrace their philosophy, see the world through their eyes, and master all their distinctive features to dominate your opponents. Entrust your sworn heroes to unveil the story of your faction, help them gain experience, and develop relationships as they defend your lands and conquer new territories. Will you be a ruthless conqueror or a cunning builder, a cultivated diplomat or a flesh-eating beast? You are the one to decide how you want to write your own legend.

