Far Cry 6's New Joesph: Collapse Set For Release On February 8th

Ubisoft has put a release date on the third and final DLC episode for Far Cry 6 as Joseph: Collapse is set to be released on February 8th. If you haven't been following this line of DLC's, the team has been going back and pulling characters from past titles and putting them in a specific role within the confines of the world of Yara. This one features Joesph from Far Cry 5 as we see how well he handles the pressure. As part of the release happening next week, the company will be giving out discounts of up to 40% off, which are currently live, on all Far Cry 6 editions across multiple digital stores. Plus, those who already own Far Cry 6 can get 25% off the Season Pass as we speak.

Joseph: Collapse, the third and final major DLC coming to Far Cry 6 as part of the Season Pass, will be available on February 8 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. Players can also subscribe to Ubisoft+ on PC, Stadia and Amazon Luna. Players must own Far Cry 6 to access Joseph: Collapse. The DLC will be playable in co-op, and with the Buddy Pass, Joseph: Collapse owners can invite another Far Cry 6 player (on the same platform) to join them for co-op play, even if the invitee does not own the DLC. Players will embody Joseph Seed, the iconic villain from Far Cry 5, in a twisted version of Hope County, Montana for a brand-new experience inspired by the roguelite genre. Blending intense action and storytelling, Joseph: Collapse will provide a unique opportunity for players to tap into Joseph's tortured mind, face off against his former cult followers after his faith has collapsed, and ultimately confront his family members as he struggles to conquer his inner demons.