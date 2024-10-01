Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Farmagia

Farmagia Confirmed For Release First Week of November

Farmagia has an release date set for early November as the game has officially gone up for pre-order on both PC and consoles

Article Summary Farmagia is set for release in the first week of November, now available for pre-order on PC and consoles.

Marvelous Inc. and XSEED Games unveiled a new trailer highlighting gameplay and story elements.

Farmagia combines monster combat and farming simulation, featuring the artistry of Hiro Mashima.

Players will collect, train, and battle with monsters to overthrow the tyrant Glaza in Felicidad.

Marvelous Inc. and XSEED Games confirmed the official release date for Farmagia today, as the game will arrive the first week of November. The team officially put the game up for pre-order today and released an all-new trailer showing it off as they slowly make their way to the November 1 release date. Enjoy the trailer!

Farmagia

Marvelous and Hiro Mashima team up to present a brand-new adventure full of frantic monster combat and rewarding farming simulation. After the death of Felicidad's ruler, the despotic overlord Glaza seizes power and imposes an oppressive regime on the world's inhabitants. As Ten and his fellow Farmagia friends, command an army of monsters as you explore and battle across the treacherous lands of the Underworld, collecting resources to take back to your farm. There, you'll upgrade your skills as a Farmagia, growing more monsters to nurture and developing their new traits to aid your battle against Glaza and the Oración Seis. With his signature style, Hiro Mashima brings forth memorable character designs and unique monsters to make Farmagia the ultimate monster-farming and action game!

Command Your Monster Horde in Battle: Fight your way through the dangerous lands of Felicidad, culminating in huge boss battles. Your weapons are the monsters you grow on your farm. Command your creature army and take down your foes!

Fight your way through the dangerous lands of Felicidad, culminating in huge boss battles. Your weapons are the monsters you grow on your farm. Command your creature army and take down your foes! An Iconic Manga Artist's Touch: Hiro Mashima's creative genius brings life to Felicidad with unique character and monster designs, endowing Farmagia with his unmistakable style.

Hiro Mashima's creative genius brings life to Felicidad with unique character and monster designs, endowing Farmagia with his unmistakable style. Monster Farming & Ranching: Increase the size of your army by harvesting new monsters on your farm, then train them on your ranch to increase their strength, and research new abilities for use in battle.

Increase the size of your army by harvesting new monsters on your farm, then train them on your ranch to increase their strength, and research new abilities for use in battle. Friends with Benefits: Befriend the Elemental Spirits living across the world of Felicidad and increase your relationship bonds to unlock new ultimate monsters and transformations, adding new strength to your fight against Glaza.

