BrownDust2 Releases New Promise Of Vengeance Update

BrownDust2 has a brand-new update out now with an event and more content, as players can download Promise Of Vengeance right now

Neowiz dropped a brand new update this week into BrownDust2, as players can download the new Promise Of Vengeance update. The content comes as part of Story Pack 15, which brings in new threads to the main story, new content, a new event for the season, a few new costumes, some returning bosses to the title, some gear exclusive to this season, and more. We have the finer details below as the content is now live.

Promise of Vengeance

Set just before the events of Story Pack 9, Promise of Vengeance follows Lathel and Liberta as they team up with Blade to escape the Cocytus Facility, known for mass-producing the Iron Mask. The plot deepens the mystery further around Lathel's path, including a tense encounter with the formidable boss Morpeah. The update also features a new season event, Crimson Destiny, which delves into Blade's mysterious past and her origins within the Silverstein family in the Rian Republic. This standalone event intensifies as it is revealed how a young girl's fate has become irrevocably twisted. Crimson Destiny offers 30 battles split between normal and challenge modes, introducing adversaries like the returning Darkness Devourer and the new Basilisk as Fiend Hunter bosses. This update introduces Apostle Blade and Young Lady Blade costumes and exclusive gear, which will be available starting today!

BrownDust2

Experience High-End 2D graphics with overwhelming detail! Enjoy the diverse charms of Live 2D characters drawn by top-tier illustrators, along with beautifully designed fields that add excitement to your adventures. A user-friendly interface optimized for both landscape and vertical screens! Experience a whole new level of immersion as you explore the expanded world. The game pack system evokes the nostalgia of classic console games! Immerse yourself in a thrilling storyline that unfolds in a multi-universe world and discover what lies beyond.

