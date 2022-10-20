Farming Simulator 22 Platinum Edition Reveals More Gameplay

GIANTS Software will soon be releasing Farming Simulator 22 Platinum Edition, but before that, we got new screenshots to check out. This new version of the game will be adding a bunch of new content to the game, including new tools of the trade and vehicles to control, as a few new brand names from around the world will be added to the mix. Five new brands will bring in over 40 designs for you to check out and utilize for a number of different aspects. We have more screenshots for you below of the content and notes from the team, as this edition will be released on November 15th, 2022.

Winches & Yarders Move Your Marked Logs

"Silverrun Forest is a huge open-world scenario with more than 20,000 trees. Players are offered new contracts to remove marked deadwood. Additionally, they can also mark trees themselves, using different spray paints and symbols, which comes in handy, especially in multiplayer mode. The new brands introduced with Platinum have the right equipment in stock to efficiently move logs out of the forest. Winches are attachments to tractors, using wire ropes – pulling up to the impressive maximum of ten logs. Rough terrain demands advanced machinery: a mobile yarder such as the Koller K307c-H, set up on a steep slope, spans cables hundreds of meters long to transport logs uphill and downhill to bypass challenging landscapes. With the hydraulic breaker, more new activities are on the horizon: The Paladin SFB 750 is the tool of choice when large rocks block the way for planting trees or converting an area into a field for agricultural operations. Attached to a skid-steer loader, it crushes the obstacle to pebbles."

Farming Simulator 22: Fun-Packed Edition For Fields & Forests

"The new content will be available in the form of the Platinum Edition, the most comprehensive farming simulation ever, with more than 500 vehicles and tools from more than 150 manufacturers. Users owning the million-selling Farming Simulator 22 base game can upgrade their gaming experience with the Platinum Expansion, which introduces five new brands and 40 new machines. Parts of the content will be delivered through a free Day One Update."