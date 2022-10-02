Farming Simulator 22 Releases Pumps N' Hoses Update

GIANTS Software released a new update for Farming Simulator 22 this past week as players now have Pumps N' Hoses. This particular update focuses on you being able to grow your crops properly and more efficiently with an array of vehicles to choose from as you'll clear fields while dropping hoses and other irrigation techniques to make sure your plants are watered. However, that's only half of it, as you now have access to fertilizer, which you can pick up and drive to your farm to properly spread across your land. We have more info on it below, along with the trailer and images for you to check out.

Pumps N' Hoses adds umbilical systems for efficient manure distribution to Farming Simulator 22. The pack offers a new way to fertilize fields by allowing virtual farmers to lay down and combine hundreds of meters of draggable hoses with high-pressure pumps. Manure separation and configurable biogas plants expand the gameplay even further – meaning more options for manure application and biogas plants customized to the individual farmer's needs. Over 30 new, authentic machines, tools and other items from industry-leading manufacturers such as Schouten are represented. With Stallkamp, BvL and 2G Energy making their debut in the game, the number of brands in Farming Simulator 22 rises above 150 in total.

"We pump it up a notch with publishing the first product developed by an external studio", comments Boris Stefan, Head of Publishing at GIANTS Software. "After successfully publishing and launching Farming Simulator 22 itself, this marks the next big step of our ambitions – engaging with, encouraging, and supporting aspiring developers." "We're thrilled to expand Farming Simulator 22 with features that allowed us to add new and exciting layers of gameplay" comments Creative Mesh's CEO Frederic Leifeling. "Working with GIANTS Software directly proved to be efficient and expedient to realize our most ambitious project to date."