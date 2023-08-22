Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 22, Oxbo

Farming Simulator 22 Reveals New Oxbo Pack On The Way

GIANTS Software has revealed the latest pack of content coming to Farming Simulator 22 as you'll get a new set of Oxbo options.

GIANTS Software has a new pack of vehicles on the way to Farming Simulator 22, as the team revealed the all-new Oxbo Pack. This will add several new specialty harvesting and application vehicles and technology by the renowned international manufacturer, Oxbo, including multiple versions of the Oxbo AT5105. The pack will be released on September 19th, as we have more info about it below.

"With the Oxbo 6030 multi-function grape harvester, a versatile machine with configurable harvester and sprayer attachments becomes available at the dealership. In addition, the three-wheeled and sharp-turning Oxbo AT4103 and AT5105 applicators for manure and slurry application offer highly maneuverable steering with powerful front wheels and steerable rear axles. As Oxbo is a pioneer when it comes to the triple merger concept, grassland enthusiasts also look forward to the Oxbo 2340 forage merger – with a 12-meter working width for increased productivity of forage production. Machines included in the Oxbo Pack include the following."

Oxbo 6030 – Harvester configuration

Oxbo 6030 – Sprayer configuration

Oxbo AT5105 – LNMS configuration

Oxbo AT5105 – DNMS configuration

Oxbo AT4103 – LNMS configuration

Oxbo AT4103 – DNMS configuration

Oxbo 2340

"Take on the role of a modern farmer! Agriculture, animal husbandry, and forestry offer a huge variety of farming activities while you face the challenges of the four seasons, especially when winter sets in. Creatively build your own farm and extend your farming operations with production chains – forming an agricultural empire! Even run your farm together with friends and enjoy cross-platform multiplayer together. Whether you create a lush vineyard or an olive orchard in the Mediterranean south of France, a vast farmland full of wheat, corn, potatoes, and cotton in the US-Midwest, or a lively animal farm in the hilly landscape of the European Alpine region: More than 400 machines and tools from over 100 real agricultural brands like Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra and many more are available for your farm."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!