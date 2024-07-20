Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 23

Farming Simulator 23 Adds Fourth Major Content Update

GIANTS Software released a new content update for Farming Simulator 23 this past week, giving players a few new vehicles to work with.

GIANTS Software has released a new major content update for Farming Simulator 23, as the fourth in the series adds new vehicles that add some power to the mix. The game has added four new machines to the set you can choose from that are designed to add some ease to certain aspects of the game. Particularly when it comes to harvesting certain kinds of crops. We have the finer details from the devs for you below and some images to go with it, as the update is now live.

Free Content Update #4

The update includes a versatile selection of agricultural equipment. The Case IH Steiger Quadtrac AFS Connect Series provides farmers with a heavy-duty tractor. For vineyards, the ERO Grapeliner Series 7000 harvester and the extra slim Antonio Carraro MACH 4R tractor make it easy to care for planted grape vines. For efficient fertilizer application, the Vervaet Hydro Trike 5×5 adds a self – propelled liquid manure (slurry) processor to the virtual dealership including the Bomech Trac- Pack to apply the fertilizer on the fields.

Case IH Steiger Quadtrac AFS Connect Series

ERO Grapeliner Series 7000

Antonio Carraro MACH 4R

Vervaet Hydro Trike 5×5 + Bomech Trac-Pack (IAP on mobile devices)

Farming Simulator 23

Grow your agricultural empire! Operate 100+ authentic machines by Case IH, CLAAS, DEUTZ-FAHR, Fendt, John Deere, KRONE, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra & more. Cultivate various crops, including grapes and olives, tackle forestry, or tend to animals: Choose what kind of farmer you want to be!

Operate realistic tractors, harvesters, field sprayers, and more

Cultivate fields with a variety of crops, or harvest grapes and olives

Start logging with heavy forestry equipment

Establish production chains and use powerful trucks for transport

Tend to farm animals like cows, sheep, and now: chickens!

Enjoy tons of possibilities on two new maps, including collectibles

New gameplay features also introduce plowing and weeding

A tutorial mode, AI helper & a new autoload feature for logs/pallets assist you on your farm

