Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Berthoud WIN'AIR, Farming Simulator 25, Kramer Telehandler

Farming Simulator 25 Adds Kramer Telehandler & Berthoud WIN'AIR

Farming Simulator 25 adds Kramer Telehandler from Germany and Berthoud WIN'AIR from France in the latest free update for the title

Article Summary Farming Simulator 25's new update adds the Kramer Telehandler and Berthoud WIN'AIR sprayer for free.

Patch 1.17 introduces new equipment alongside enhanced modding tools and multiple gameplay fixes.

Precision Farming Pack gets upgrades, improving pH display, tramline stability, and agricultural depth.

Experience expanded crops, weather effects, and over 400 machines from 150+ real-world brands.

GIANTS Software has released a brand-new free update this week for Farming Simulator 25, as two new farming equipment companies have their gear in the game. Specifically, you're getting new options from Kramer Telehandler out of Germany and Berthoud WIN'AIR from France, both of whom offer surable options in a few specific fields, which are now free to play with in Patch 1.17. We have more details and images for you here, as well as a trailer, as the content is now live.

Enjoy New Machines From Kramer Telehandler and Berthoud WIN'AIR

The update introduces a new Kramer Telehandler and the Berthoud WIN'AIR, a compact trailed sprayer designed for use in vineyards and orchards, focusing on productivity and precise application in viticulture. Among numerous improvements, Patch 1.17 adds additional content and options for modders, including new tires, new configuration attributes, and multiple fixes. The free Precision Farming Pack for deeper agricultural mechanics also receives improvements, including adjustments to pH display and reduction behavior, tramline stability, and optimizations for various UI actions.

Patch 1.17 is the Latest Free Update for Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 invites you to join the rewarding farm life. Whether you build your legacy single-handedly or cooperatively in multiplayer – it's your farm, you decide! Build a farm along winding rivers and historic grain elevators in North America, surrounded by ponds in Central Europe, or in a lush East Asian landscape filled with rice paddies near a neon-lit port city. Grow crops, tend to animals, practice forestry, and manage an empire of business ventures with farm shops, productions, and constructions!

Weather-Changing, Ground-Deforming Atmosphere: Twisters and hail add new challenges, prompting farmers to prepare and assess the impact on their crops. Tire tracks also leave an impact thanks to ground deformation and plenty of new weather effects, making the view on your farm more romantic and immersive. Start the day with sun rays breaking through the treetops, illuminating the morning mist with golden light!

Twisters and hail add new challenges, prompting farmers to prepare and assess the impact on their crops. Tire tracks also leave an impact thanks to ground deformation and plenty of new weather effects, making the view on your farm more romantic and immersive. Start the day with sun rays breaking through the treetops, illuminating the morning mist with golden light! Asian Farming, New Crops & Animals: Grow two types of rice on water-retaining rice fields, or spinach, peas, and green beans, as Farming Simulator 25 extends the choice of crops to 25 in total. Various tree species plus greenhouse vegetables offer even more variety. Adding Asian farming, you roam the fields operating new types of equipment while mighty buffalo and goats join cows, sheep, pigs, chickens, horses, and other livestock in pens and pastures. Baby animals, too!

Grow two types of rice on water-retaining rice fields, or spinach, peas, and green beans, as Farming Simulator 25 extends the choice of crops to 25 in total. Various tree species plus greenhouse vegetables offer even more variety. Adding Asian farming, you roam the fields operating new types of equipment while mighty buffalo and goats join cows, sheep, pigs, chickens, horses, and other livestock in pens and pastures. Baby animals, too! Authentic Machinery – GPS Activated: Farm more precise with GPS-assisted steering and improved automation. Operate over 400 authentic vehicles & tools from more than 150 international top brands. Including Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and many more. Choose your favorite brand or discover exciting new technology!

Farm more precise with GPS-assisted steering and improved automation. Operate over 400 authentic vehicles & tools from more than 150 international top brands. Including Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and many more. Choose your favorite brand or discover exciting new technology! Quality-of-Farming Improvements: Feel a deeper connection to fields and nature thanks to a general tech upgrade: Improved graphics and physics based on the latest GIANTS Engine 10 refine the experience. Improved accessibility and quality-of-life features make Farming Simulator 25 the most beginner-friendly way to start your life as a newfound or returning farmer. If that's not enough, download developer-tested user creations from the in-game ModHub!

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