Atari Releases Modernized Version Of Pinball Title Balls Of Steel

Atari has released a revitalized version of their '90s pinball title Balls Of Steel, complete with new content on top of the classic game.

Features include five original and two Atari-themed tables like Centipede.

The modernized version retains the classic's nostalgic visuals and sounds.

Available on PC via Steam, the game promises a mix of nostalgia and novelty.

Atari has released one of their classic '90s games with a new look, as we now have a modernized version of the pinball game Balls Of Steel. The game has been given a fresh coat of paint with all five of the original pinball tables included, as you get to experience it as if it were made today. What's more, working with developer Big Boat Interactive, they have added two new tables based on popular Atari titles for both something new and a bit of nostalgia for the company. You can get the game right now on PC via Steam.

Balls Of Steel

Whether you're a pinball wizard or a first-timer, Balls of Steel offers an experience that's as electrifyingly fun as it is nostalgic. Despite its modern appearance and improvements, Balls of Steel retains its golden-era magic with classic visuals and sound effects. Players will enjoy all of the classic tables, in addition to two brand-new tables introduced by Atari with the re-release: Centipede and Missile Command! Playable pinball tables include:

Darkside: Set on a remote space station under attack by alien creatures.

Set on a remote space station under attack by alien creatures. Barbarian: A medieval fantasy quest with a huge dragon on the table.

A medieval fantasy quest with a huge dragon on the table. Firestorm: A mad bomber is sowing chaos in a dystopian U.S. city.

A mad bomber is sowing chaos in a dystopian U.S. city. Mutation: An accident in a secret science lab has unleashed a massive, slimy monster.

An accident in a secret science lab has unleashed a massive, slimy monster. Devil's Island: Forget fantasy island; this is a nightmare island with lava, deadly creatures, and voodoo.

Forget fantasy island; this is a nightmare island with lava, deadly creatures, and voodoo. Centipede: Blast through waves of garden pests in this recreation of the Atari arcade classic.

Blast through waves of garden pests in this recreation of the Atari arcade classic. Missile Command: Defend your city from incoming missile attacks and killer satellites.

Originally debuted at E3 1997, Balls of Steel set a new standard for video game pinball. The classic game added edge, attitude, and style to a genre dominated by familiar sights and sounds. Media of the era sang high praise for Balls of Steel, calling it "the best PC pinball game ever," and complimented the deeply realistic and immersive gameplay by promising "guaranteed sleepless nights." Balls of Steel rose to worldwide prominence as one of the most fun and compelling pinball experiences of its time.

