Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Case IH, Farming Simulator 25, John Deere

Farming Simulator 25 Drops Final Free Content For 2025

Farming Simulator 25 just got its last free update of 2025, as it adds one of John Deere's biggest items and three from Case IH

Article Summary Farming Simulator 25 releases its final free content update for 2025, adding fresh vehicles.

New update features the powerful John Deere 9RX Series, including the top-end 9RX 830 tractor.

Case IH joins with Steiger 785 Quadtrac Special Edition, plus Patriot 4450 and Vestrum Series.

Manage farms in North America, Central Europe, and East Asia with expanded equipment options.

GIANTS Software dropped a new free update into Farming Simulator 25 today, marking the last update for the game in 2025. The crux of this is that they have added four new vehicles to the game, as you now have access to the Case IH Patriot 4450, the Case IH Steiger Series (incl. Special Edition), the Case IH Vestrum Series, and the John Deere 9RX Series (710-830). We have mroe info, screenshots, and a trailer here as the update is available now.

Free Content Update #4

Introducing John Deere's Most Powerful Tractor

With the top-configuration 9RX 830 of the series, GIANTS Software adds John Deere's current top-end articulated four-track tractor that only rolled onto real fields last year. Built for very large-scale, high-draft tillage, seeding, and heavy implement work, it combines an 18-liter Deere engine, high-capacity hydraulics, and a heavy, high-traction chassis – making it the biggest, most powerful tractor in Farming Simulator 25.

Steiger 785 Quadtrac Special Edition

With Case IH, another fan-favorite brand spotlights this content update, spearheaded with the Steiger 785 Quadtrac Special Edition. Rather than red, the customary Case IH color, this special Quadtrac comes painted in lime green – a nod to the original color of the iconic Steiger brand that has become an integral part of Case IH. While this agricultural giant adds another machine to the large tractor category, the Patriot 4450 and Vestrum Series are also introduced in the iconic red color of Case IH, providing more compact solutions for a variety of tasks.

Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 invites you to join the rewarding farm life. Whether you build your legacy single-handedly or cooperatively in multiplayer – it's your farm, you decide! Build a farm along winding rivers and historic grain elevators in North America, surrounded by ponds in Central Europe, or in a lush East Asian landscape filled with rice paddies near a neon-lit port city. Grow crops, tend to animals, practice forestry, and manage an empire of business ventures with farm shops, productions, and constructions!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!