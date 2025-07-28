Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Games, PAX West, Video Games | Tagged: PAX West 2025, penny arcade, ReedPOP

Giveaway: Win a PAX West 2025 Four-Day Badge

Would you like to attend PAX West 2025? We're holding a new giveaway with Penny Arcade for people to receive a Four-Day Badge

Article Summary Enter for a chance to win a Four-Day Badge to PAX West 2025 in Seattle, August 29–September 1.

Badges cover only event entry; travel, hotel, and other expenses are not included in the giveaway.

To enter, follow Bleeding Cool on BlueSky, follow PAX social accounts, and repost the contest post.

Winners must claim badges in person with a valid ID; entries close Friday, August 1, 11 am PT.

Would you like to win a set of four-day badges to PAX West 2025? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Before we continue, we must stress that you READ ALL OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED, AS WELL AS THE RULES! The folks over at Penny Arcade have provided us with a few badges to give away so you can check out the convention in Seattle at the Seattle Convention Center, which takes place from August 29 until September 1, 2025. BEFORE YOU ENTER, we do need to make a couple of things very clear:

This contest is just for the passes. Finalists will be chosen for Penny Arcade to approve before they are given out.

Those who are chosen will be given a set of four-day badges (worth $250 for each set) for the event.

There is no flight, hotel, or other accommodations provided. You must either be in/around Seattle or already traveling there during PAX West in order to use them.

flight, hotel, or other accommodations provided. You must either be in/around Seattle or already traveling there during PAX West in order to use them. These tickets are non-transferable. The person chosen must show up, in person, with proper ID in order to claim these.

What do you need to do to enter? In order to have a chance to win, you just need to do a couple of things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account as well as visit and follow PAX's social media accounts (Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram, and BlueSky), and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one above, and the hashtag #BCPAXWest2025. You have until Friday, August 1 at 11 am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a Four-Day badge to PAX West 2025. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2025; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making an account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. (If you email Bleeding Cool to complain about the contest in any capacity, you will be disqualified, regardless of reasoning.) When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so will not be eligible; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

Finalists will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a finalist.

