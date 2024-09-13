Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 Reveals New Details About Crops

Farming Simulator 25 has started a new short video series going over things you'll find in the game, starting with one of the new crops

Article Summary New short video series from GIANTS Software reveals details about crops in Farming Simulator 25.

Virtual farmers can grow 25 crops, including peas, beans, rice, and spinach, starting November 12.

Specialized equipment is needed for peas, beans, rice paddies, and fast-harvesting spinach.

Upcoming features include a third-person perspective and grazing animals cutting grass on fields.

GIANTS Software has released new details and a new short trailer for Farming Simulator 25, as they show off some of the new crops you'll encounter. The team has essentially started a new series of short videos that will lead up to the game's release, which will also come with info from the devs. The content this time around focuses on crops, specifically peas, beans, rice, and spinach, as you'll be focusing on a few different kinds of farming. We also have a few screenshots for you to check out as the game will be released on November 12.

Farming Simulator 25 – Crops

Starting November 12, virtual farmers can look forward to growing a variety of 25 crops on their fields in total. Various tree species and vegetables in greenhouses add even more agricultural variety, and the number of crops corresponding to the game's title is a coincidence, the publisher and developer note.

Cultivating Peas & Beans

Early in a farmer's year, peas are planted in March – a month before green beans. They take four months to ripen, and farmers use specialized harvesting equipment to harvest the crop after applying the usual steps to improve yields. Huge machines like the OXBO EPD540E, a self-propelled pea harvester, guarantee a satisfying harvesting season between July and October. Or August and December for green beans.

Rice & Spinach With Special Requirements

New details make rice and spinach even more appealing to farmers who do not shy away from crops that require special attention: Rice and long-grain rice count as two crops with individual needs for water management and equipment for planting and harvesting. Both are planted in paddies, fields deepened for water retention. Spinach is not for farmers who like to sleep in: The leafy crop can be harvested twice a season after being sown once – if farmers are quick. They also have to hurry after harvesting because it can't be stored and must be sold immediately before it withers.

More Crops Details Coming

On the way to the release of Farming Simulator 25, GIANTS Software still has some features to show off. Announced through previews, the creators recently revealed minor features like a new third-person perspective on foot or grazing animals cutting grass on fields.

