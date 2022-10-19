Farming Simulator League Final Qualifier Happens This Weekend

GIANTS Software is preparing for a new round of esports action as the Farming Simulator League Final Qualifier will happen this weekend. In case you happen to be one of the people who really enjoy watching people farm their hearts out for prizes and money, October 22nd-23rd is going to be an amazing time as you'll see players compete across both days as the competition will be broadcast on the company's YouTube and Twitch channels. We have more info on what to expect for you down below.

Crowded Rankings With Trelleborg Leading

"All participating teams of the FSL have the chance to qualify by gaining precious circuit points over the duration of the season. While titleholder team Trelleborg and the French newcomers of Fermiers Flamboyants seem to have cemented their standing at the top of the ranking, many competing teams still have the chance to secure their spot in the World Championship. From the FSL veterans of mYinsanity, to the comfortably placed Bednar and Lindner teams, to Corteva Agriscience, who have four challengers breathing down their neck–it's a decisive qualifier this coming weekend. Commentary in all live streams is offered in English and German language."

Farming Simulator League Prize Pool Worth 100,000 Euros

"On November 19th and 20th, the FSL Season 4 World Championship brings the current season of GIANTS Software's competitive esports league to its conclusion. The top eight teams of the season face each other in Erlangen, Germany, for their share of the six-figure prize pool and to crown the FSL Season 4 winner."

"It will be a spectacular ending to the fourth season," comments Claas Eilermann, Event & Esports Manager at GIANTS Software. "Especially with our newcomers fighting their way to the top in an instant, we can look back at an exceptional season. Special thanks go out to our sponsors and partners who made the fourth season possible."