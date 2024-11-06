Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games | Tagged: the chinese room, Vampire the Masquerade

Fashion Comes To Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

The l;atest blog for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 addresses fashion in a vampire world, as a new trailer reveals more characters

Article Summary Explore diverse fashion in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 with customizable vampire looks.

Meet new characters in the "A Betting Man" trailer who can be allies or foes in your vampire journey.

Discover how fashion design balances character usability and animation in the game world.

Enjoy distinct styles for each clan, featuring luxurious materials like leather, fur, and silk.

Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room have released a new blog and a trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 as they ramp up to the game's release. First off, the blog addresses the way you can make your character look in the game, as you'll have a plethora of options to choose from for the modern Seattle-based vampire. Meanwhile, the new trailer, dubbed "A Betting Man" shows off more of the characters you'll run into throughout the world who are here to aid and hurt you, depending on where your allegiances lay. We have a snippet of the blog below, as you can read it in full here, and the trailer above.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – Fashion Matters

Creating the outfits for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is more than just a matter of fashion – you have to think about the character's usability, animation and so on. We started with setting a benchmark costume; in our case, this was "Tremere 03," which served as the initial guide for clothing fit and design direction before even having the masculine Phyre model ready. This outfit became the foundation for future costumes, helping our team understand how different clothing types would fit and move.

From long coats to tight, sleek outfits, our goal is to offer players a variety of styles to suit their tastes. Concept art is just the beginning; we evolve these designs into something that not only looks good in cutscenes and fighting but also considers animation and practicality. Textures are given an "uplift" as they transition from 2D concept to 3D model, adding depth and realism. Each clan has its own unique flair – for instance, "Ventrue 04" stands out as a favorite, while "Banu Haqim 02" features this great hood. Many of the costumes feature dramatic elements, like big collars or materials that add visual complexity – leather, fur, denim, silk, and cashmere. We think all these through with great importance. For instance, these outfits need to be functional for vampires running up buildings! And even though vampires rarely feel cold, we don't want them breaking the Masquerade.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!