Fashion Dreamer Receives Third Major Update With Classic Fair

Marvelous Inc. has released a new update for Fashion Dreamer, as they go back in time a bit to provide more Classic Fair designs.

Update brings 20 new steampunk-inspired items, along with fresh photo options and showroom decor.

Players gain access to Creative Keys, ten unique patterns, and exclusive content for online mode.

Fashion Dreamer allows players to style Muses, engage in challenges, and connect globally.

Marvelous Inc. has released the third major update for Fashion Dreamer today, as they go back in time with a little bit of Classic Fair. The Classic Fair content will provide designers with a plethora of choices, as you'll get twenty all-new items added to the collection. These items will range from classic steampunk apparel and accessories (such as tophats, goggles, and vests), to new photo options and showroom decorations that will add to the creativity of your designs. As you can see from the images below. You'll also be getting a new set of Creative Keys and other items that will allow you to expand the content you already have in new ways, as well as ten new patterns, some of which are exclusive to online mode. The fire update is officially live for you to download.

Fashion Dreamer

Fashion Dreamer is a creative-focused game where players can express their unique styles using their avatar, called a Muse. Create iconic looks from cozy casualwear to chic couture, choosing from hundreds of available options that can be customized to be a truly one-of-a-kind look. Once players find their signature style, they can show off their latest outfits across different areas, called Cocoons. There, they can also explore inspiring new fashions from other Muses whether playing on- or offline, or display them in their showroom to garner even more attention and Likes for their brand. Players can also increase their influence by completing design challenges to unlock even more customization options to elevate their brand. Featuring asynchronous multiplayer, the world of Eve is inhabited by Muses from around the globe, allowing players to find inspiration or earn Likes for their most iconic fit virtually anywhere!

