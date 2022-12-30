Fatal Frame: Mask Of The Lunar Eclipse Unveils New Details

Koei Tecmo revealed new details to their upcoming game Fatal Frame: Mask Of The Lunar Eclipse, including a proper release date in 2023. The game is a spooky infirmary title, which will take you down its own form of horror exploration as you're wandering down the scream-filled halls of a sanatorium; it meshes Japanese-style storytelling with the kind of jump scare thrillers we're used to these days. We now know the game will be available digitally on March 9th, 2023, for all three major consoles and on PC via Steam. You can read more about it below and check out a special introduction trailer from the team.

"Fatal Frame: Mask Of The Lunar Eclipse takes place on a Rogetsu Isle in southern Japan, a decade after five young girls mysteriously disappeared at a moonlight festival. When two of the girls are found dead days apart ten years after the initial vanishing, the remaining three teenagers head back to the haunted island to solve the mystery of their friends' deaths and their hazy memories, while encountering the frightening spirits that inhabit the land. Along the way, they will enter the Haibara Infirmary. This old hospital is now in ruins, but is the site where Dr. Haibara's trials to cure "Moonlight Syndrome" eventually turned deadly. The girls will also return to Rogetsu Hall, a sanatorium built for the treatment of "Moonlight Syndrome." It's a hotel-like building attached to Haibara Infirmary, where only "special guests" can be admitted. Locals refer to Haibara Infirmary as the "old building" and Rogetsu Hall as the 'new building.'"

"Other important locations to explore include the Cape Tsukiyomi Lighthouse and the Yomotsuki Residence. The closest point to the moon on the island, the lighthouse has special meaning for the residents who worship the moon. An ancient shrine has been relocated to the top of the lighthouse. Meanwhile, the Yomotsuki Residence is the birthplace of one of the missing girls, Ruka Minazuki, and visiting this house brings back a flood of important memories. It's also the home of Ruka's father, the venerable mask-maker named Soya Yomotsuki. Soya is obsessed with perfecting the "Mask of the Lunar Eclipse" and has been accused by Ruka's mother, Sayaka Minazuki, of playing a part in Ruka's disappearance! To reveal the truth behind their disappearance and the shocking deaths, Ruka and friends will need to fight off ghostly spirits and a wanted murderer on their quest to uncover the secrets of their lost memories."