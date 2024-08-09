Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fate: Reawakened

Fate: Reawakened Will Remaster First Four Titles In Series

Fate: Reawakened will bring back the first four games in the series, fully remastered for modern platforms with improvements

Article Summary Fate: Reawakened remasters the first four games in the series with modern improvements for Steam and Epic Games Store.

Experience complete graphical updates, refined UI, and improved lighting and particle effects in all games.

New content includes Steam badges, emoticons, achievements, and localization in multiple languages for the first time.

Explore procedurally generated levels, upgrade equipment, and choose from seven different pet types in the updated series.

Indie game developer and publisher gamigo has announced a brand new remastered anthology as they will release Fate: Reawakened. This new title will bring the first four games of the series (Fate, Undiscovered Realms, The Traitor Soul, and The Cursed King) under one title, completely remastered with all-around improvements for players to enjoy. No release date has been set yet, but we're guessing it'll be out in time for the holidays on PC for both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Fate: Reawakened

During the golden era of action RPGs, FATE stood out as a powerhouse, earning the runner-up spot for PC Magazine's Role-Playing Game of the Year award. Its popularity led to the creation of three sequels, making it one of the premier dungeon crawlers of its time. Now, a new generation of players can enter the legendary town of Grove and experience the original games like never before!

A Fresh Coat of Paint: This four-in-one bundle also brings a complete graphical update for all assets and refined and updated UI. Players can now enjoy dramatically improved lighting and particle effects, bringing the darkest depths of FATE 's dungeons to a whole new level.

This four-in-one bundle also brings a complete graphical update for all assets and refined and updated UI. Players can now enjoy dramatically improved lighting and particle effects, bringing the darkest depths of 's dungeons to a whole new level. Tons of New Content: Fans of old (and fans of new!) can enjoy new Steam badges, new Steam emoticons, and new profile backgrounds for the Steam-specific release, as well as a slew of new achievements across all platforms. The series also gains new localization, with Spanish, German, French, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese language support across all games for the very first time.

Fans of old (and fans of new!) can enjoy new Steam badges, new Steam emoticons, and new profile backgrounds for the Steam-specific release, as well as a slew of new achievements across all platforms. The series also gains new localization, with Spanish, German, French, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese language support across all games for the very first time. Procedurally Generated Levels: Explore limitless caverns, dungeons, mines, and tunnels, all procedurally generated. What will your adventures uncover?

Explore limitless caverns, dungeons, mines, and tunnels, all procedurally generated. What will your adventures uncover? In This Economy?: Buy and sell goods and upgrade and enchant your equipment

Buy and sell goods and upgrade and enchant your equipment Cute and Cuddly: Choose from seven different pet types and transform them into more and more powerful creatures.

