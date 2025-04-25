Posted in: Games, Remedy Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: FBC: Firebreak

FBC: Firebreak Confirms Release Date For Mid-June

After only being revealed last week, FBC: Firebreak now has a proper release date, as it will be released for PC and consoles this June

Article Summary FBC: Firebreak releases on June 17, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, diving into the Control universe.

Experience intense multiplayer PvE action with session-based, cooperative missions called Jobs.

Crisis Kits define playstyles, offering unique weapons and reality-bending abilities for Firebreakers.

Unlock gear and cosmetics through the Requisitions system using in-game currency, no limited-time offers.

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed the release date for its upcoming game, FBC: Firebreak, which will arrive this June. The game was quite literally announced last month for a Summer release, which to us means we'd probably be getting tons of teasers and probably a convention appearance before ever hearing of a release date. But now we know the game will be coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, on June 17, 2025. Now comes the two-month journey of waiting for it to drop.

FBC : Firebreak

When the Oldest House, the Bureau's shifting headquarters, falls under siege by a relentless paranatural force, only Firebreak – its most adaptable response unit – has the skills and courage to restore order. FBC: Firebreak is a session-based, multiplayer PvE experience set within the acclaimed Control universe, delivering intense cooperative action. The game features highly replayable missions known as Jobs, each uniquely designed with different challenges, objectives, and environments that require teamwork and adaptability. Players must push through three escalating zones, culminating in a chaotic showdown against a towering, gargantuan manifestation of these anomalies.

Before diving into a Job, players choose their Crisis Kit. Crisis Kits shape each Firebreaker's playstyle, providing distinct weapons, tools, and powerful reality-bending augments that can turn the tide of a mission. FBC: Firebreak introduces Requisitions, a system that rewards players with new gear and cosmetics simply by playing the game. Requisitions can include weapons, equipment, armor, sprays, and more – all unlockable using in-game currency earned through gameplay. There are no limited-time windows or rotating stores; if an item is added in the game, it's always available.

Jump Kit – Focused on electricity-based abilities, excelling in field control and mobility.

Focused on electricity-based abilities, excelling in field control and mobility. Fix Kit – A heavy-hitting kit built around impact-based attacks, including a massive wrench.

A heavy-hitting kit built around impact-based attacks, including a massive wrench. Splash Kit – A water-based kit specializing in manipulating battlefield conditions and supporting teammates.

