Feline Forensics and the Mewoseum Mystery Drops a New Demo

You can play a free demo for Feline Forensics and the Mewoseum Mystery as the game is taking part in Steam Next Fest this week

Solve a museum heist as a noir tabby detective in this hand-drawn, mystery-focused indie adventure game.

Meet a quirky cast of suspects, from a podcasting raccoon to a mysterious schnauzer, each with secrets.

Unravel layers of intrigue, jazz-inspired atmosphere, and unique puzzles in pursuit of the missing gemstone.

Indie game developer Nobody Crown and publisher Devcats have released a new free demo for their latest game, Feline Forensics and the Mewoseum Mystery. As you may have already determined from he title, this is a mystery detective game in which you'll need to put the clues together from a museum heist and figure out which of your suspects is the true criminal. You can try the demo out on Steam until March 2 for Steam Next Fest, as the full game is aiming for a Q2 2026 launch.

Feline Forensics and the Mewoseum Mystery

When the phone rings in the Feline Forensics department, that can only mean one thing… it's time to get your toe beans dirty. In this soft-boiled detective puzzler, you assume the role of a crime-crushing noir tabby who's all out of catnip. With numerous layers of intrigue and conspiracy, you'll have to rely on sharp senses and your wisest whisker to uncover the truth of this meowseum mystery. Famously known as the museum's most valuable exhibit, the gemstone's true worth is beyond kitten comprehension…. and now its missing. How did the criminals thwart the alarm system? How did they subvert the lockdown? Rely on deductive reasoning skills to prove that there's no such thing as a purrfect crime.

While it's no surprise that someone would scheme such an intricate heist, mismatched alibis and mistrusting motivations provide little explanation as to how it devolved into a grizzly murder. With such a strange cast of suspects, no one is above a carnivorous suspicion, so converse with, and cross-examine them all. Could it be the true crime podcasting raccoon? How about a pig tourist with a torrid past? The snooty schnauzer of another generation?

A failed investigation could mean that terrible criminals walk free, and a once-thriving museum will finally bite the dust. The uniquely hand-drawn style of its many displays would be forced to auction. The whimsical yet haunting atmosphere of the museum building itself could be abandoned, or worse… turned into a retail electronics store. The jazz soundtrack, composed of saxophones, plunger trumpets, and speakeasy pianos, would slowly fall into forgotten memory.

