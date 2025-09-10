Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Chief Rebel, Fellowship

Fellowship Early Access Launch Pushed Back By One Week

The developers behind the game Fellowship have decided to push the Early Access launch back a week, but not the Open Beta

Indie game developer Chief Rebel and publisher Arc Games have confirmed they are pushing the Early Access release for Fellowship back by a week. The team originally planned to have it out on September 16, but plans have changed, and now the game will be out on September 23. What's more, the planned Open Beta from September 18-23 will remain where it is with no changes, giving you a chance to try the game out while they test it before launching into EA.

Fellowship

Fellowship is a multiplayer online dungeon adventure set in an exciting fantasy setting with endlessly scaling dungeon runs. Players must focus on working together as a team, with an emphasis on skill, cooperation, and strategy to defeat bosses, collect loot, and work together to overcome ever-present challenges. Experience the "Holy Trinity" and build the ultimate team of tanks, healers and damage dealers to take down hordes of enemies and imposing bosses. Work together with your friends to overcome the greatest challenges, creating unbreakable bonds and memorable moments. Players can also flex their individual skills on the competitive leaderboards that show where they stand in Fellowship. Persevere, overcome, and ascend through the top ranks in Fellowship!

