Ferrari Esports Series 2023 Grand Finale To Happen October 14

The Ferrari Esports Series 2023 is coming to an end this month, as organizers revealed new details to the Grand Finals happening next week.

Organizers behind the Ferrari Esports Series 2023 have revealed some of their plans leading up to the Grand Finale, which will take place on October 14. The event will take place on the FerrariEsports Twitch channel, as the top 12 competitors from each region's heats will compete against each other for a potential place on the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team. The competition will take place across three different regions for qualifiers, leading up to the event that will take place next week, as they will all be vying for a spot and recognition as one of the best to do this. We have more info from organizers below, as a special livestream will also take place on October 7 on Twitch.

"Starting with the first round of qualifiers in July, racers from Europe, The Americas, and Asia-Pacific have been battling it out on Assetto Corsa and Assetto Corsa Competizione for a seat in the Regional Finals. September saw the top 24 racers from each region go head-to-head for a seat in the Grand Regional Final. The top 12 from each set of Regional Heats will now ready themselves for October's Grand Final. A full list of drivers in each heat can be found on these links for the Americas, Europe, and APAC regions."

"Rounding out the 2023 Series, a live show will take place on October 7, covering the Regional Heats, before the Grand Regional Final coverage live on October 14. The complete schedule, with links to the live events, can be found on the Ferrari Esports Series 2023 website. In addition to potentially securing a spot on the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team, the winner will also receive a Thrustmaster T818 Ferrari SF1000 Simulator and a bundle of Ferrari merchandise, with the top three podium positions in the Regional Finals each receiving a Thrustmaster T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition-DTS – Gaming Headset and other Ferrari merchandise."

