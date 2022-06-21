Conan Exiles Next Update Will Be Called The Age Of Sorcery

Funcom revealed today that Conan Exiles will be getting a new massive update which is set to be called The Age Of Sorcery. Technically being referred to as the giant 3.0 update for the game, the content will be released sometime in Q3 2022 and will be absolutely free to everyone who owns the game. The update will bring about a fundamental change in how the game will continue to grow moving forward, as mechanics will change and the game will start going deeper into the lore of the Hyborian Age. Here's some more details, screenshots, and a video from the devs showing it off.

With Age of Sorcery, Conan Exiles fulfills the Sword & Sorcery promise that lies at the heart of Conan the Barbarian, and thrusts a choice into the hands of every Exile: What manner of power do you choose? Ages are a new way for Conan Exiles to expand its world and experience. Including the Age of Sorcery, each following Age will continue to have its own theme, free gameplay updates, and paid Battle Passes, which replace the current DLC model. Ages look to the future, in order to deliver evenly paced content drops and an easy way for any player to support the game's growth and receive exclusive themed cosmetics.

In Age of Sorcery, players will choose whether to grasp the virulent powers of sorcery, sacrificing a portion of their life force to cast deadly spells and summon unholy creatures. Additionally, thanks to an improved attributes and perks system that gives players choices between perks at certain milestones, character progression and combat is deepened. Building has never been better in Conan Exiles; with a complete overhaul adding a faster, easier to use interface for both keyboards and controllers, and a tailored Creative Mode that lets players fly through the air to build without restrictions. The update includes a host of further improvements and additions, including tweaks to followers, new placeables and crafting materials related to sorcery and rituals, updates to the world to make it even more alive and dangerous, and more!