Teamfight Tactics: Inkborn Fables Revealed During Preview Event

Riot Games released new details about what's to come in Teamfight Tactics: Inkborn Fables, as the content will come out on March 20.

Riot Games held a special preview event today in which they revealed the next major TFT expansion with Teamfight Tactics: Inkborn Fables. The content had been teased a short time ago, but the team finally dropped the details of what players can expect, as we got a special video presentation during the TFT Remix Rumble Championship Finals. We got a glimpse at the gameplay to come, including many of the new mechanics, traits, augments, and champions that will be added, as you'll see two new characters be added to the roster. We have more details for you below and the video above, as it will all go live on March 20, totally free for PC and mobile.

Teamfight Tactics: Inkborn Fables

In Inkborn Fables, players will meet fantastic spirits and mythological champions in our new gameplay mechanic, Encounters. At random points in the game, players will stumble across these legendary figures. These figures will give players different bonuses or alter the game to provide some exciting surprises for players. There are more than 80 different Encounters available for players to experience that will keep gameplay fresh and interesting.

Among the 59 champions coming to Inkborn Fables, two new champions from the world of Runeterra will be making their gameplay debuts in Inkborn Fables. Alune, Aphelios's twin sister, is a character who we've seen time and time again in League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra, but only as a part of Aphelios's kit and lore. Inkborn Fables finally lets her step onto the battlefield as a champion in her own right. For the first time ever, Teamfight Tactics will be introducing a brand new character not just to a TFT set, but to the world of Runeterra. Kobuko, the Joyous Paw, is a never-before-seen Yordle martial artist who makes his debut appearance in Inkborn Fables.

The set will feature 27 traits and more than 100 augments. Any Teamfight Tactics game update wouldn't be complete without some new Tacticians. We'll be introducing a new Little Legend, Hundun, and new skins for some of our existing Little Legends, including Spirit Blossom Kanmei Dowsie, Ink Squink, and Ink Sprite. Inkborn Fables will also introduce three new Chibi champions, including Chibi Morgana, Chibi Majestic Empress Morgana, and Chibi Spirit Blossom Ahri.

