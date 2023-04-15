Summoners War: Sky Arena Celebrates Its Ninth Anniversary Celebrate the ninth anniversary of Summoners War: Sky Arena in style, as Com2uS has some new activities and rewards for you.

Com2uS revealed new details for the next event in Summoners War: Sky Arena as the team celebrates the game's Ninth Anniversary. Starting now and running over the next few weeks, the team will be celebrating the game in different ways as they have released multiple exclusive rewards that can only be obtained during this anniversary. There are also several unique items that you can get your hands on, and new abilities you'll be able to access and utilize. All with a little bit of anniversary flair. You can check out the details of the anniversary below, along with a special video marking the occasion.

Over the past nine years, the Summoners War franchise has earned over 190 million downloads and grown into a globally beloved cross-media property. Spin-off titles Summoners War: Lost Centuria and Summoners War: Chronicles took the acclaimed monster-battling action into the real-time strategy and Action-RPG realms, while the franchise's success has attracted landmark collaborations with entertainment icons like Assassin's Creed and Cookie Run: Kingdom. In 2023, the Summoners War franchise will continue to reach beyond gaming with the highly anticipated second comic series, Summoners War: Awakening, created in partnership with Skybound and debuting on April 19. Summoners War: Tour of America, a series of casual and competitive meet-ups for fans, comes to Los Angeles on Saturday, April 22.

Exclusive Rewards – Items exclusive to the 9th anniversary such as the 9th Anniversary Transcendence Summon Scroll, 9th Anniversary Legendary Summon Scroll, and 9th-anniversary special pack can be obtained when players log in during the celebration.

Anniversary Items – Enjoy new decorations, transformation packages, skins, and more available in-game for a limited time.

Enjoy new decorations, transformation packages, skins, and more available in-game for a limited time. New Abilities – Strengthen, evolve, and un-manufacture Rune-equipped Monsters. World Arena support Monsters have also been added, and the Ancient Coin / Ancient Crystal Sort Criteria and Exposed Brilliant Summoning Blessing has been changed.