Summoners War: Sky Arena Reveals Seventh Anniversary Milestones

Com2uS has released details today about the events they have planned for the Summoners War: Sky Arena Seventh Anniversary milestones. This time around, players will be getting 100 gifts and various rewards added to their accounts, as well as launching a special in-game charity event to save endangered marine life through the Korea green Foundation. The anniversary also marks the day they have seen one million daily active users on average for the past seven years, as the game earns them over $900k daily. We have all the info on what they have planned for you below.

Summoners War: Sky Arena Seventh Anniversary Events

In honor of the seventh anniversary of Summoners War, players can participate in a variety of special in-game events in Sky Arena starting today until July 11. The "7 Amazing Events" include a daily check-in gift, and powerful boosts including rune power-up support, doubled burning time, additional glory points, free energy, 2x essence drop amount and 2x rift dungeon crystal drop amount.

Daily Check-in Gift – From now until July 11, players who check in daily will be rewarded with special gifts for every day of the week, including Mystical Scroll x 5, Energy x200, Mana Stone x300,000, 4✩Rainbowmon x2, 5✩Rainbowmon x1, Ancient Coin x50, and Mystical Scroll x10.

Rune Power-up Support – The rune power-up success rate will be increased by 2 times when players use Power-up Stones! Select a Rune to power-up, and check the Power-up Stone before proceeding with the power-up. Expires on July 25th at 7:59 am PDT.

Doubled Burning Time – From now until July 4th, players can enjoy 2x EXP and 2x Mana Stones to explore new areas of Sky Arena.

Additional Glory Points – From now until June 27th and again on July 5th to 11th, the amount of Glory Points earned by winning in Arena Battle will be increased by 1 point. Players can acquire 2 additional Glory Points when they win the Arena battle if the Daily Pack Ⅱ effect is activated.

2x Dungeon Crystal Drop – From July 3rd at 11pm to July 4th at 12pm PDT (1 Hour) and July 4th at 11pm to July 5th at 12pm PDT (1 Hour), the amount of Crystals earned from the Rift of Worlds – Fire Beast/ Ice Beast/ Wind Beast/ Light Beast/ Dark Beast will be increased by 2 times during the event.

Players will also have the opportunity to earn points to claim rewards and take a trip down memory lane with Ellia and receive 100 gifts. Players can earn up to 10,000 points per week and claim their rewards until July 12.



"Pearls of Love" Charity Event

Com2uS and the Korea Green Foundation have partnered to introduce an in-game charity event "Pearls of Love" in support of marine wildlife. Com2uS has selected 7 endangered marine animals together with Korea Green Foundation and will act to provide a clean environment to marine animals. The endangered marine animals include: Green Sea Turtle, Manta Ray, Dugong, Irrawaddy Dolphin, Whale Shark, Seahorse and Humphead Wrasse. Starting today until July 4, users can participate in the event and complete missions by playing Scenario, Cairos Dungeon, Arena, Guild, Rift Raid and other battle contents and collect 50 million Pearls of Love. Sky Arena will support the campaign until the end of the year when 50 million Pearls of Love are collected.