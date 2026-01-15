Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fighting Fantasy Classics

Fighting Fantasy Classics Volume 1 Arrives on Switch Next Month

Fighting Fantasy Classics is coming out on the Nintendo Switch, as Volume 1 comes with several adventures for you to undertake

Article Summary Fighting Fantasy Classics Volume 1 debuts on Nintendo Switch with four interactive adventures.

Features original tales by iconic designers Ian Livingstone and Steve Jackson from the 80s and 90s.

Includes Warlock of Firetop Mountain, Citadel of Chaos, Forest of Doom, and Starship Traveler.

Enjoy quality-of-life features like maps, bookmarks, artwork gallery, and automated adventure sheets.

Indie game developer and publisher Tin Man Games has brought their Fighting Fantasy Classics series to the Nintendo Switch, as Volume 1 will be available next month. This collection comes with four different adventures from their series, as you'll take your character on a TTRPG-like quest, with stotries written by legendary game makers Ian Livingstone and Steve Jackson. Enjoy the latest trailer as you can get the game on the Switch 1 & 2 starting on February 5.

Fighting Fantasy Classics Volume 1

Ready your sword, pack your provisions, and prepare to embark upon nostalgic quests of epic proportions where YOU choose what happens next! Journey a magical realm, fighting monsters and unravelling mysteries in Fighting Fantasy Classics – text-based roleplaying adventures remastered. Originally presented by Steve Jackson & Ian Livingstone in the 80s and 90s, Fighting Fantasy Classics brings these timeless tales back to your gaming library.

Book 1: Warlock of Firetop Mountain

Part story, part game, in these adventures YOU ARE THE HERO. Your quest is to find the Warlock's treasure, hidden deep within a dungeon populated with a multitude of terrifying monsters. You will need courage, determination and a fair amount of luck if you are to survive all the traps and battles, and reach your goal — the innermost chambers of the Warlock's domain.

Book 2: Citadel of Chaos

Who knows what monstrous creatures lie in wait in the Citadel of Chaos? The Citadel holds a dark and dangerous peril for anyone foolhardy enough to venture through its gruesome gates. And yet venture you must, for your mission lies at the heart of the Citadel, with the dread sorceror, Balthus Dire!

Book 3: The Forest of Doom

Who knows what monstrous creatures lurk in Darkwood forest? Only the foolhardy would risk an encounter with the unknown perils that lurk in the murky depths of Darkwood Forest. Yet there is no alternative, for your quest is a desperate race against time to find the missing pieces of the legendary Hammer of Stonebridge — fashioned by Dwarfs to protect the villagers of Stonebridge against their ancient doom.

Book 4: Starship Traveler

The fate of the Starship Traveller and her crew lies in YOUR hands! Sucked through the nightmare of the Seltsian Void, the starship Traveller emerges at the other side of the black hole into an unknown universe. YOU are the captain of the Traveller, and her fate depends on YOU! Will you be able to discover the way back to Earth from the alien peoples and planets you encounter, or will the starship be doomed to roam uncharted space forever?

Make the gamebooks as easy or hard as you like and even turn on a special 'Free Read' mode to play the book like an old-school cheater!

Map feature makes it easy to keep track of everywhere you have explored during current and previous playthroughs.

Unlimited Bookmarks allow you to revisit difficult sections as many times as desired.

Classic, original artwork from Iain McCaig, Russ Nicholson, Malcolm Barter, Ian Miller and more! All viewable through a collectable artwork gallery.

Automated Adventure Sheet that keeps track of your stats, inventory, and knowledge gained during your journey.

Specially composed, atmospheric soundtrack and effects.

History of Fighting Fantasy and Rulebook titles are included as free books on the shelf for all players.

