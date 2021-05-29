Fighting Simulator Game Garbage Set To Release In June

GrabTheGames announced today that their fighting game simulator Garbage will be fully released on PC next month. The game incorporated elements of it being a management sim as you are now a homeless person on the streets finding ways to survive, fight others for what you have, and control what little there is whenever everywhere is trash. You can play a prologue totally free right now on Steam as the game will drop on June 4th, 2021.

Garbage is a fighting simulator game with management and building elements. Experience the struggle which a homeless man goes through in a humorous yet non-offensive manner. Primitive elements of contemporary life that we take for granted, such as staying warm, well-nourished, and hygienic, will become an issue.

Experience a chilling story through hand drawn comics that narrate the silliness of Garbage world. Don't experience any of the negative emotions while being sucked in by the Garbage. Garbage world features a grim city environment with Garbage visual effects and catchy music. Listen to unique sounding character voices that resemble no words but a weird hobo mumble. Garbage fights are automatic, all preparations are done before the fight. A unique system that explores the uncharted grounds of the simulation genre. Choose between hundreds of skills to build something of a masterpiece fighter. Combine techniques to build a team that works together.

The Game features an in depth construction system with many unique buildings and upgrades. Surviving with minimal garbage resources makes it a challange. Build wisely and prioritize the necessities. Take care of your bums as if they were a Tamagochi – feed, shower, train them and much more. Hobos are unique creatures that require no special care to survive: they don't cry, they don't ask for any fancy pleasures. The game is very similar to real life, it has a weather system. Day, night and even seasons. This amazing system can both positively and negatively influence the survival. Garbage world has an inventory system with hundreds of items. Items that you can equip, craft, consume and trade for garbage. Employ bums to work at your camp. Those tireless workers that work for no pay are crucial to your survival.