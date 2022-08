Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Launches Limited Crossover Event

Square Enix has launched a new limited-time summer crossover event into Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and War Of The Visions . Starting today and running all the way until September 7th, this event will bring back the popular Final Fantasy Exvius Universe collaboration, in which you'll be able to experience a number of new additions for a few weeks. This includes a unique quest across both games, a story comic, a social media-based community challenge, and a free vision card. We have the details for you below as the event is officially live!

