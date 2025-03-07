Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Launches 1.5 Anniversary

A new event has dropped in Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, as the team are celebrating the game's 1.5 Anniversary with several new additions

Article Summary Celebrate FFVII Ever Crisis 1.5 Anniversary with new Odin-themed events, gear, and rewards.

Unlock Vestments of the Worthy, featuring exclusive gear for beloved characters like Sephiroth.

Participate in special missions and earn rewards like Blue Crystals, Ultimate Medals, and more.

Explore new features like Overspeed ability and tackle the challenging Battle Tower.

Square Enix has released a new update for Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis as they're celebrating the game's 1.5 Anniversary. Starting today and running until May 4, the game will have several activities, rewards, and celebration events for you to check out, including a celebratory in-game story event with content themed around the legendary summon Odin. You can read the full notes below and see the trailer here.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis – 1.5 Anniversary

Escape the Realm of the Dead with Exclusive Odin Themed Gear

From now until May 4 PST, unlock the 1.5-Year Anniversary Gear Series: Vestments of the Worthy, for several characters through Draw Stamps, starting with Sephiroth's Cape of the Worthy and followed by others in subsequent weeks.

Defeat the Guardian of the Underworld in "Odin: Vanquisher of Souls"

During the limited-time event, join Young Sephiroth, Angeal, and Vincent in their search for Tifa as they prepare to battle Odin, protector of the gate of "the Land of the Dead" in Nibelheim.

Reap the 1.5 Year Anniversary Rewards

Beyond the new story event and gear, Square EnixX celebrates the 1.5-Year Anniversary with a bevy of events and gifts for players, including: 1.5 Year Anniversary Draw Ticket Gift x777 Get 1 Set of Gear of Your Choice as a Gift An Ultimate Weapon of their choice via 100 gifted Ultimate Medals New Cloud-exclusive 5★ Weapon Umbral Blade Gift Weapon Enhancement Materials to enhance 5★ Weapon x15 to at least level 90 Daily Free 10 Draw until April 2 PST Up to 4,500 Blue Crystals through login bonuses until March 9 PST

Limited-time Panel Missions with tons of rewards, including 3,000 Blue Crystals, Mythril Ingots, and a new in-game wallpaper

Enjoy Updates and Newly Added Features

To commemorate the 1.5-Year Anniversary, exciting updates and new features have also been added to enhance player experience: New Item, "Reawakened: Limit Break Medal Fragment": With Reawakened: LB Medal Fragments, players can obtain past Limit Break weapons by collecting 10 Fragments to exchange for a Reawakened: Limit Break Medal. Special Battle Tower: Introducing 'Battle Tower: Singularity The Maelstrom Tower Rampage of Ruin", where players can challenge and battle through to obtain rewards such as a total of 13,000 Blue Crystals by clearing all the content. Additionally, players can obtain rewards such as the new item, Weapon Voucher (LB), and more. Escalation Challenge: In this new challenge, players can take on high-difficulty content while the Escalation Level increases with each boss that is defeated. The higher the Escalation Level, the higher the Stats of the enemy. New ability, "Overspeed": This new ability temporarily enhances characters in battle based on the character's role in the party (Attacker, Tank, Supporter, and Healer). Overspeed Abilities will add different effects and stats to the characters' ATB gauge and can be enhanced using the new stream, "Roll Stream."



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!