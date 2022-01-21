Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Launches President's Cup Event

Square Enix has dropped a new event into Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier as players can take part in the first President's Cup. The event will feature a brand new skin from Special Shinra Packs, which will change a candidate's appearance into the form of President Shinra himself. The game will also come with limited-time login bonuses and challenges, along with free items for everyone who participates. We have the rundown of what to expect below as the event is officially live and will run for the next few weeks.

The Presiden't Cup

Take on Other Candidates and Compete for a Spot in the Top 100 in the President's Cup! The President's Cup ranking event is available as of January 20th. Compete in number of kills and win time in ranked matches during the event in both solo and team modes. Players who reach the top 100 will receive rewards celebrating their accomplishment! Rankings will be available to view on the official website each day of the event. All players who play at least one ranked match to the end during the event period will be automatically entered into the rankings.

Four Categories: Kill Rankings: Solo, Team; Quickest Win Rankings: Solo, Team

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier players who participate in multiple teams will be ranked based on the team they performed best with. Players who rank in the top 100 in any category will receive a banner, and the few who reach the top 3 will be granted a special title!

Become A Statue

Become a Statue of President Shinra or Take On the Role of Middle Manager! Don the President Statue skin to become just that: a shining statue of the brilliant President Shinra! This skin and more are available in the Special Shinra Packs (President), accessible from the Shop screen. Open Special Shinra Packs (President) using 150 Shinra Credits or specified Shinra Pack Tickets for a chance at the below and more.

Featured Prizes

Character Skin: President Statue

Gun Skin: President's Pistol

Emote: Take a Call

Character Skin: Shinra Middle Manager Suit

Limited-time challenges and login bonuses are available during the event. Numerous items are up for grabs, including Shinra Pack Tickets that can be used in the Special Shinra Packs (President).

President's Challenges

Complete special challenges while you can for a chance at Shinra Pack Tickets that can be used in the Special Shinra Packs (President), chocobo feed, and more.

President's Login Bonuses: All you have to do to get the below is log in!