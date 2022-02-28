Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Releases Season 2

Square Enix has released Season 2 for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, which comes with a number of cool new additions. The season will be called "Dominate the Sky," and will have you taking part in a myriad of activities including mastering a new Dragoon style, acquiring the new Teleport materia, and battling against Bahamut. They've also opened up the Season 2 Battle Pass which unlocks rewards like the new Bahamut character skins, special character bundles, new emotes, and collections. We have the notes for the update down below and you can read the full 2.0 patch notes here.

During the second half of Season 2, players will be able to create their own lobbies and customize match parameters like battle mode and number of participants, as well as the ability to manually set teams. A spectator mode will also be available in private matches, which will allow players to set up and participate in custom tournaments. Login Bonuses – Available until March 9, players can earn up to 20 Special Shinra Pack Tickets and receive a "Bahamut Bridle" Chocobo through the limited-time login bonuses.