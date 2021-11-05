Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Unveils Opening Movie Trailer

Square Enix dropped a new trailer today for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier as we get a better look at the opening movie. The mobile RPG battle royale will be coming out on November 17th for both iOS and Android devices, building off of the Remake title in a very different way. The trailer brings into perspective the timeline from which they're pulling from, as they go back 30 years prior to the events of the main game and everything that was set in motion to bring us to the events of today. Specifically focusing on the battles that took place in the various districts that forged the different characters you'll be playing as within the battle royale. It's a fun opening sequence that sheds light on a few areas like never before. Enjoy the trailer below, and remember, you can still pre-register for the game at the link above to get in on some exclusive goodies when it launches in two weeks.

In Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier players will embark on an intense battle royale experience where they must fight to be the last SOLDIER standing. To do so, players will use magic and special abilities along with ranged and melee weapons to triumph on the battlefield. Players can choose between various styles, such as Warrior, Sorcerer, Ranger, Ninja or Monk, each of whom boast unique special abilities. In addition to other SOLDIER candidates, players must also contend with ferocious monsters who inhabit the outskirts of the city. By defeating them, players can gain experience needed to level up and unlock new weapons. Classic Final Fantasy elements abound in the game, such as rideable chocobos, powerful espers, including Ifrit, to summon and materia, which enables players to cast devastating spells. Players can customize their characters' outfits and accessories, obtain various weapon and vehicle skins, emotes and more to create their own unique SOLDIER.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER | Opening Movie (https://youtu.be/WiZlZg7ejmc)