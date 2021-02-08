Games Operators Reveal Space Strategy Title Star Exodus

DreamStorm Studios and Games Operators revealed their next game with Star Exodus, but it won't be coming around until 2022. The game takes inspiration from Battlestar Galactica and Homeworld as you venture into this single-player, real-time strategy game. Your choices, which are primarily defined by exploration, will determine the path you take while you wander across endless space to new destinations. You'll also have to manage resources while taking care of your crew because the ship doesn't run on its own or alone, as you build a fleet and face off against an intelligent alien race while trying to find a new place among the stars. The game has what is essentially a joke date on Steam of New Year's Day next year, but neither company made any indication we'd be seeing it in 2021, so for now we just have to wait.

Extract valuable resources from across the galaxy. Control and manage them wisely. Remember not to run out of food or fuel, and adjust your ships to your crew's needs. Remember that if you lose a ship, all associated resources associated are gone.

Control and manage them wisely. Remember not to run out of food or fuel, and adjust your ships to your crew's needs. Remember that if you lose a ship, all associated resources associated are gone. Keep your crew's morale high. In the end, your team is the most important resource you have, and you're only as strong as your fleet. Think carefully before making every decision and try to be a responsible and conscious leader not to be abandoned due to poor management decisions.

In the end, your team is the most important resource you have, and you're only as strong as your fleet. Think carefully before making every decision and try to be a responsible and conscious leader not to be abandoned due to poor management decisions. Let your decisions shape the plot. Decide about the lives of not only your enemies but, more importantly, your crew. Be ready for the varied consequences your choices will bring. Remember that no two games will be the same, so try to discover all alternative endings and create your own story.

Decide about the lives of not only your enemies but, more importantly, your crew. Be ready for the varied consequences your choices will bring. Remember that no two games will be the same, so try to discover all alternative endings and create your own story. Be ready for close encounters of the third kind. Space is endless, and so are the possibilities of meeting various alien spaceships during exploration. Usually, their crews will attempt to brutally remove you from their path. It will be your job as captain to decide whether to protect your crew and escape or face the enemy fleet. Use environmental elements to trick your opponents or hide. Send battleships or ambush hostile aliens by lurking behind asteroids to protect your team. Don't be too reckless, as the aliens may be smarter than you think.

Space is endless, and so are the possibilities of meeting various alien spaceships during exploration. Usually, their crews will attempt to brutally remove you from their path. It will be your job as captain to decide whether to protect your crew and escape or face the enemy fleet. Use environmental elements to trick your opponents or hide. Send battleships or ambush hostile aliens by lurking behind asteroids to protect your team. Don't be too reckless, as the aliens may be smarter than you think. Build the strongest space fleet around. Assign utilities to specific ships and customize your fleet as you develop. Choose the right tools to upgrade and modify your ships according to your needs. Meet and recruit friendly ships. See if you've got what it takes to build a powerful, truly unstoppable space fleet.

Assign utilities to specific ships and customize your fleet as you develop. Choose the right tools to upgrade and modify your ships according to your needs. Meet and recruit friendly ships. See if you've got what it takes to build a powerful, truly unstoppable space fleet. Decide what to do with the resources at your disposal. You choose to what extent you'll take your space exploration. You can even create an entire society within your fleet. One thing is certain – you have possibilities no one on earth could ever imagine. The only question is – what will you do with them?