Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Coriolis: The Great Dark, sci-fi, The Fractured Library & Other Tales, TTRPG

Coriolis: The Great Dark Announces New Collection of Adventures

The sci-fi TTRPG Coriolis: The Great Dark has a new collection of adventures on the way called The Fractured Library & Other Tales

Article Summary Free League Publishing unveils The Fractured Library & Other Tales for Coriolis: The Great Dark

New book features five standalone adventures set across the mysterious Lost Horizon

Scenarios include escort missions, research station mysteries, and deep space exploration

All adventures can be integrated into ongoing Coriolis: The Great Dark campaigns

Free League Publishing has revealed a new adventure collection for their sci-fi TTRPG Coriolis: The Great Dark, as they unveiled The Fractured Library & Other Tales. This book will come with five new adventures for GMs to take their players into new regions of space, where you'll investigate mysteries, run jobs for clients, and even have access to an all-new ship to implement in the game if they wish. We have some of the details here with images from the book to come, as it's currently up for pre-order for about $47, launching sometime in Q3 2026.

Coriolis: The Great Dark Brings More Adventures With The Fractured Library & Other Tales

Spanning five adventures, The Fractured Library & Other Tales from the Lost Horizon sends players on a series of self-contained narratives across the Lost Horizon. From escorting a mysterious cryo-pod to a research station where a catastrophic experiment has torn reality apart, to investigating a silent resonance station and searching for a missing explorer in the jungles of Khouri, each scenario offers a distinct story that can be played independently or incorporated into an ongoing campaign. All five adventures can also be incorporated into the Flowers of Algorab campaign, expanding options for ongoing play in Coriolis: The Great Dark.

New Worlds Bring New Opportunities and Terrors Across Space

The book includes five standalone adventures and additional playable content for Coriolis: The Great Dark:

The Fractured Library: Escort a mysterious cryo-pod to a secret research station where a catastrophic experiment has torn reality apart



Escort a mysterious cryo-pod to a secret research station where a catastrophic experiment has torn reality apart The Octagon of Khouri: Help a mother find her estranged daughter in the sweltering jungles of Khouri



Help a mother find her estranged daughter in the sweltering jungles of Khouri The Temple of Tomorrow: Investigate a towering ruin on a desolate moon before a rival arrives



Investigate a towering ruin on a desolate moon before a rival arrives The Helesto Troika: Safeguard a gazetier and an algebraist as they study a Builder monument in deep space



Safeguard a gazetier and an algebraist as they study a Builder monument in deep space The Singing Moon: Investigate why Resonance Station Khepra has stopped transmitting and recover its lost data cubes



Investigate why Resonance Station Khepra has stopped transmitting and recover its lost data cubes The Kumaranti: A new Slipstream cruiser with background, crew, and blueprint plans for use in play

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