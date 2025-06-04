Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crazy Goat Games, PQube, Republic Of Pirates

Republic Of Pirates Announces Console Release For Late 2025

Republic Of Pirates will finally be coming to both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as the title has been earmarked for late 2025

Article Summary Republic Of Pirates sets sail for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a planned console release in late 2025.

Already a hit on PC, this pirate management game combines settlement building and real-time naval combat.

Grow your pirate haven, trade in the black market, and command powerful fleets to dominate the Caribbean.

Reclaim your legacy, battle rival clans, and immerse yourself in pirate diplomacy and warfare.

Indie game developer Crazy Goat Games and publisher PQube confirmed that Republic of Pirates will be headed to consoles later this year. The game has been out for almost a year on PC, giving players the chance to run their own pirate society and engage in real-time naval combat. Now that experience is coming to both the Xbox Series X|S and the PS5, but a solid date has not been set beyond "late 2025." For now, enjoy the latest trailer as we wait for a release date confirmation, probably happening this Fall around PAX West.

Republic Of Pirates

Set sail to the heart of the Caribbean and the Golden Age of Piracy! In this era of opportunity, intrepid freebooters seek their fortune upon the high seas, black-sailed marauders prey upon Spanish treasure ships returning from the New World, and opportunistic privateers, emboldened by their 'letters of marque' reap the profits of war from their influential patrons. At the center of this cutthroat world lies the Republic of Pirates, a powerful league of pirate clans bound together by their shared ideology, ambitions, and code of honor. But while the early days of the confederacy were prosperous, greed and jealousy soon began to spread amongst its members, culminating in a vicious mutiny and a final bloody breakup.

Set out to reclaim your father's legacy and bring justice to the traitors who wronged you. Develop a humble outpost into a sprawling settlement by investing in production buildings to create a self-sustaining economy. Utilize the black market to distribute valuable resources and grow the wealth of your pirate citizens. Recruit heroic captains and command a powerful fleet in real time as you take to the waves in the name of conquest. Liberate islands, defeat rival factions, and navigate complex diplomatic relationships with the global superpowers of the time.

