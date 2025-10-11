Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Cecil Stedman, invincible, Invincible VS

Cecil Stedman Joins The Invincible VS Roster In Latest Trailer

Invincible VS revealed another member of the roster at New York Comic-Con 2025, as Cecil Stedman will bring the weapons and more

Article Summary Cecil Stedman joins the Invincible VS roster, wielding unique weapons and tactical combat abilities.

Gameplay trailer reveals new run-in character system and the first look at cinematic Story Mode content.

Story Mode features over 25 minutes of animation, written by Invincible TV show writers and Robert Kirkman.

Invincible VS offers 3v3 tag fighting, intense combos, Super moves, and multiple gameplay modes to master.

Skybound Entertainment dropped another gameplay trailer for Invincible VS during New York Comic-Con 2025, revealing that Cecil Stedman would be joining the game's roster. The trailer doesn't just show off his impressive arsenal, but we also get a glimpse of how the run-in character system will work, as well as the game's Story Mode, which will feature a special standalone story set in the Invincible universe. The story will be written by Invincible TV show co-executive producer and writer Helen Leigh and Invincible VS narrative director Mike Rogers, in collaboration with Robert Kirkman, featuring over 25 minutes of animation featuring characters and settings from that universe. Enjoy the trailer as we're still waiting to find out when in 2026 the game will be released.

Cecil Stedman

Cecil has been one of the most requested playable characters. Most often heard as a voice in Mark's earpiece, Cecil enters the fight in Invincible VS with specialized weapons, including plasma pistols, projectile launchers and grenades to keep opponents at a distance. His ranged gameplay style is paired with tactical combat, allowing him to play cat and mouse with enemies. Want more? Cecil can also summon a limitless supply of Reanimen for backup; with access to The Hammer – a massive orbital laser – he is a devastating force on the battlefield.

Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood. Invincible VS features a variety of game modes, including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

