Final Fantasy XI Adds Next Entry In The Voracious Resurgence

Square Enix revealed details on the latest update to Final Fantasy XI which adds the next entry to The Voracious Resurgence. The storyline brings about new adventures to the story as we continue our journey in San d'Oria. Things have taken a bit of a turning point for a lot of our characters as we wonder if victory can be obtained with a single dance. WIll love stand the test of time? You'll have to play the latest entry to find out. Along with the story additions come a few updates to different parts of the game, a new login bonus for the month of March that will snag you a Mandragora Pot, and an Item Booster campaign to take advantage of. We got more details below, and you get get the super long intricate list of patch notes here.

The Voracious Resurgence Story Update – Players can obtain item rewards and new titles by completing this latest series of story quests, which continues adventures from the February version update.

Ambuscade Update – This month's update to Ambuscade features Leeches as a new foe to challenge, alongside the return of Tonberries and updated rewards for completing these battles.

Odyssey Update – Players will be able to test their strength against a new and very powerful monster in Sheol: Gaol. Those who defeat this fearsome foe can obtain new, augmentable equipment. Additionally, this new battle will feature an all-new music track for players to enjoy.

Early Spring Item Booster Campaign – Numerous bonuses and campaigns await players during the month of March, including increased seal and crest drop rates, bonus rewards from vanquishing specific enemies and notorious monsters, bonuses for Skirmish and chocobo digging content, and more.

March Login Campaign – Beginning March 10 and running through April 9, at 7:00 a.m. (PDT), players can earn numerous login rewards, including the Mandragora Pot housing item.