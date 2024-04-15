Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail Releases Benchmark Software

Prepping the latest expansion for launch, Square Enix has released the benchmark software for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.

Article Summary Square Enix releases benchmark software for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.

Incorporate female Hrothgar in the character creator, new to Dawntrail.

New expansion content includes increased level cap, new jobs and regions.

Benchmark to test PC performance before Dawntrail’s launch on July 2, 2024.

Square Enix is preparing for the official launch of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail this week, as they have released the benchmark software for PC players. You can currently download the software for the game right now as a way to prepare your copy of the game for the eventual content to come, helping make the transition of your character and current content easier when it is released this July. This all comes after the latest Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast, where Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida discussed several updates and changes that are on the way ahead of Dawntrail, as well as results from the recent 10th Anniversary player survey, which you can watch on Twitch. We have more details about the software below.

Benchmark Software

The benchmark software offers users the ability to create a character, or import an existing one, to be featured in the benchmark's real-time cutscenes. In addition to the existing playable races in the character creator, users will be able to create female Hrothgar: a new playable race debuting alongside Dawntrail. The appearance data of characters created using the benchmark can also be saved for use in the Windows version of the game. Featuring new in-game areas, enemies and more showcasing the exciting additions to come with the expansion alongside the first graphical update for the game, the benchmark software gives players a chance to test their computer's ability to run Final Fantasy XIV ahead of the Dawntrail launch on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

The new expansion will bring an abundance of fresh content, including an increased level cap, multiple new jobs, sprawling new areas, new allied tribes, new dungeons, and new core battle content such as FATEs, Hunts, Treasure Hunts, and sidequests, and much more. Some of the newly-announced features players can look forward to include:

New Job – The "Viper," a close-range fighter using two one-handed blades that can be combined into a single two-handed weapon.

– The "Viper," a close-range fighter using two one-handed blades that can be combined into a single two-handed weapon. New City – Tuliyollal, the seat of the federal nation-state governing Tural, is located in the Northern Reaches of Yok Tural.

– Tuliyollal, the seat of the federal nation-state governing Tural, is located in the Northern Reaches of Yok Tural. New Areas – The tropical region of Kozama'uka, replete with myriad rivers, streams, and waterfalls, and the arid region of Shaaloani, spanning vast rain-starved plains across which a railroad is being constructed.

– The tropical region of Kozama'uka, replete with myriad rivers, streams, and waterfalls, and the arid region of Shaaloani, spanning vast rain-starved plains across which a railroad is being constructed. New Allied Tribe – The Moblins, a people residing in the jungles of Kozama'uka who bear a strong resemblance to the goblins with whom they share common ancestry.

– The Moblins, a people residing in the jungles of Kozama'uka who bear a strong resemblance to the goblins with whom they share common ancestry. New Threats – Eliminator

– Eliminator New Alliance Raid – Echoes of Vana'diel, a crossover series with Final Fantasy XI.

– Echoes of Vana'diel, a crossover series with Final Fantasy XI. New Limited Job – Planned for release in the latter half of the Patch 7.x series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!