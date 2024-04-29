Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ID@Xbox, xbox

Everything Revealed During The ID@Xbox Digital Showcase 2024

Xbox launched another one of their livestreams with the ID@Xbox Digital Showcase 2024, showing off several indie titles coming their way.

Article Summary Discover new indie gems in the ID@Xbox Digital Showcase 2024 event.

Unveiled co-op adventures and action-packed titles for Xbox gamers.

Jackbox Naughty Pack promises a risqué, laugh-filled gaming experience.

Exclusive insights on coming Xbox games: Astor, Palworld, and more.

This morning, Xbox teamed up with IGN to present the ID@Xbox Digital Showcase 2024, a pre-recorded livestream event showing off several games coming to the platform. This was basically a chance for several indie titles to get some sunshine without being buried under the endless amount of livestreams we'll end up seeing in June. We have the full rundown of what was revealed and talked about for you below, and you can read more about the showcase on Xbox Wire.

Astor: Blade Of The Monolith

Explore the vibrant planet of Gliese, once inhabited by an ancient race, and now home to their sentient creations – the Diokek. After the ancients' disappearance, the Diokek lived in peace until malevolent creatures, the Hiltsik, started wreaking havoc among their settlements. With threats of a more sinister force at play, Astor – a young Diokek warrior, must journey across Gliese to solve the mysterious disappearance of his creators thousands of years ago, believing that they may have left behind the key to their salvation. Learn new attacks, abilities and combos, unlock magical powers, and collect legendary weapons as you crush hordes of enemies. Find your way towards the Monolith, an ancient structure holding immense power, and confront the source of the planet's haunting evil. Will you join Astor on his journey to become the planet's savior?

33 Immortals

33 Immortals is a co-op action-roguelike for 33 players. Play a damned soul, and rebel against God's final judgment. Pick-up and raid, cooperate to survive hordes of monsters, defeat massive bosses, and face the wrath of God in a fight for your eternal life. Jumpstart your rebellion – dive straight into epic co-op battles with instant matchmaking. Fight through a lean, mean distillation of the MMO raid experience.

Palworld

Fight, farm, build, and work alongside mysterious creatures called "Pals" in this completely new multiplayer, open-world survival and crafting game!

Commandos Origins

War has once again found itself at the doorstep of the great powers with World War II, and only heroic deeds will be enough to fight against it. The development team are looking for both seasoned Commandos veterans and talented new cadets to help shape this new campaign. Take part in several missions across varied locations, from the scorching African Desert to the unforgiving tundra of the Arctic. At the forefront of this gripping conflict is the Commandos led by Jack O'Hara, The Green Beret.

Centum

Everything is not what it seems in Centum. You are trapped, and everything around you is unreliable: the characters, the objects, even the game world itself may be a lie. It is up to you to unravel the mysteries of this world and escape. You will be confronted with daunting themes, challenging you to question your own beliefs and perceptions of the game's reality–and the real world. You must have what it takes to confront the unknown. It's a good thing you have a reliable narrator as your guide in this world of mysteries. Each playthrough is its own unique labyrinth, thanks to Centum's ever-shifting nature. The dynamic dialogue choices presented allow you to influence each character's ego states and alter the narrative's trajectory. Centum remembers every decision, so make sure that you're confident in your choices – one wrong choice could cost you everything.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a narrative adventure game set in the fictional town of Velvet Cove in the summer of 1995. Four high school friends – Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat – spend the summer together hanging out, playing music, and becoming best friends… until something changes the trajectory of all of their lives. After 27 years of silence between them, they reunite to confront the dark secrets that made them promise to never speak again.

Keylocker

Step into the shoes of BOBO, a bold singer and songwriter on a mission to dismantle a tyrannical regime that has silenced all sound in the dystopian metropolis she calls home, Saturn. Through the electrifying power of music, BOBO must navigate real-time execution of moves in a rhythm game style to triumph over adversaries, uncover the mysteries of Saturn and its overlords, headline concerts with her cybernetic band and infiltrate the network to dismantle the corrupt system that ensnares her world. Drawing inspiration from classics like the Mario & Luigi RPG series and Chrono Trigger, Keylocker seamlessly blends the charm of physical comedy with the depth of storytelling and challenge of strategic mechanics. With a genre-bending fusion of JRPG, narrative and rhythm elements, Keylocker promises an unforgettable experience.

Stampede: Racing Royale

Welcome to Stampede: Racing Royale – the wildest racing event in existence. Step on the gas in thrilling kart racing and battle events, with 60 participants all competing simultaneously. Harness your skills and a huge range of power-ups to steer your way to the front of the herd across in classic circuit racing, or fight the crowd head-on to score the most points in arena-based battles. Stampede: Racing Royale pits 60 players against one another across three-round eliminator events, culminating in a high-stakes finale to crown the winner. Rounds include Stampede Races, which offer classic karting action on outrageously inventive circuits against up to 59 other opponents, and Stampede Battles, where competitors are locked in power-up laden arenas to fight their way to victory.

Jackbox Naughty Pack

This exciting addition marks the studio's first foray into the world of mature gaming, offering an intimate collection of three provocative games designed exclusively for adult players. Responding to overwhelming demand from fans in customer feedback surveys, Jackbox Games has curated a selection of adult-themed experiences that promise to deliver on laughter, wit, and a touch of irreverence. The Jackbox Naughty Pack is set to cater to the desires of audiences seeking a more risqué entertainment option from the studio.The trio of titles in this bundle will be announced throughout the summer, and a launch date is coming soon. Fans and press alike are encouraged to follow the studio on social media and through their website and newsletter for updates on the new titles.

Times & Galaxy

As the galaxy's first-ever robo reporter, it's your job to chase leads and interview sources. In space! Itching to break the biggest news in the galaxy? Well… too bad. You're an intern! You'll be assigned stories that put the hyper in hyper-local news! Intersolar cat shows, explosive toy launches, and, of course, space ghost funerals—everything the denizens of the Dorp system need to read with their piping hot mug of oil and a cosmic croissant. Every story you file impacts the paper's reputation and readership. Each cycle, they're counting on you to construct a story that makes your editor percolate with pride. Befriend a colorful cast of alien colleagues and a diverse crew of weirdos as we travel the solar system in search of the next great story, or at least something to fill some column inches and keep your assignment editor Arwin happy.

Sulfur

Sulfur is a modern old-school action-adventure: Outsmart enemies, find treasure, improve weapons, harness powers. Delve deeper, find answers, make it end. Plan ahead to outsmart enemies and progress through a world of dark creatures and cunning evil. Utilize playful and tactile weaponry in visceral and intense combat. Make creative builds with weapons, equipment, tools and enchantments to aid your quest. Be a gun-blazing risktaker or carefully plan out strategies. There's plenty of playstyles – the choice is yours.

Fera: The Sundered Tribes

You are the only hunter to have taken down one of the invasive behemoths terrorizing your land and your tribe elected you their leader, following your destiny to reclaim this magic-ravaged land you call home.

All You Need Is Help

Dive into a quirky multiplayer co-op puzzle game where adorable, fluffy cube-shaped creatures collaborate to reach their goals. These creatures, each oddly shaped, jostle against each other to help solve puzzles together. When in trouble, shout "HELP!" and friends will surely come to your aid. With everyone's strength, turn friendships into friend-shapes!

Tales Of Iron II

Just as the Rats of the South start to piece their lives together, following the great war between Rodent and Frog, an old and unspeakable evil stirs in the North; wings black as death; fangs sharp as steel; and a thirst for blood rivalled only by their insatiable hunger… for vengeance. As Arlo, young heir to the Warden of the Wastes, journey through the vast, snow-ravaged lands of the North in an epic quest to overcome the Dark Wings once and for all. Hunt down giant beasts. Unite disparate clans. Upgrade your settlement. And discover a terrible secret of blood and crown… The time for heroes is over. For the Kingdom needs a warrior; forged of the North and as cold as the snow that shrouds these lands. A rat… carved from iron.

Hangry

Hangry is a third-person action RPG with over-the-top fast-paced combat and gorgeous visuals powered by Unreal Engine. The diverse landscapes are like nothing you've seen before from the BBQ'd woodlands to candy-coated caverns littered with monsters waiting to be your next secret ingredient.

Promise Mascot Agency

Explore the cursed town of Kaso-Machi! Recruit and train mascot friends! Help out when jobs go wrong! Solve the mystery of your exile! Help Pinky work through her many anger issues! Turn Promise Mascot Agency into the best agency in Japan! Go go, Michi and Pinky!

The Rewinder

The Rewinder is an adventure puzzle game based on Chinese mythology. You play as Yun, the last known Rewinder, who can communicate with spirits and explore other people's memories to alter the past.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Welcome to Hinterberg, a new tourist hotspot in the idyllic Austrian Alps! You play as Luisa, a burnt-out law trainee taking a break from her fast-paced corporate life to conquer the Dungeons of Hinterberg. There are plenty of dungeons to find and adventures to be had in Hinterberg – will Luisa be sent packing on her first day or remain to become a Master Slayer? Only one way to find out… Snowboard down a glacier, zipline through the forest, climb a mountain, or have a coffee by the lake… There's no shortage of places to discover while you're out looking for your next dungeon!

Vampire Survivors – Laborratory Update

Plunging players into the dark halls of a corrupted science lab, the new Laborratory Update pushes Vampire Survivors to such wild new heights that poncle are calling it their first 'AAAA' update. Industry-defining innovations include fully rendered running animations, mind-blowing train physics, go-cart racing, and doors that open.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!