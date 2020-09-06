Donphan Raid Guide: How to Solo This Raid In Pokémon GO

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Donphan counters as such:

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Shadow Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Torterra (Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Ice Beam)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

(Keep in mind, though, that only ONE Mega can be used at a time.)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Donphan with efficiency.

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Empoleon (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon)

Crawdaunt (Waterfall, Crabhammer)

Mega Pidgeot (Wing Attack, Brave Bird)*

*Mega Pidgeot is not yet in-game, but with it scheduled to be released so soon, we've made the call to keep it in this counters list.

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Donphan, using the above counters powered up, can be completed by solo trainers, but it will be a tough battle. If you can bring a Mega Pokémon in along with powered-up Shadow Pokémon, you should be in a good place.

Catching Donphan

Donphan isn't an incredibly difficult catch, but it may put up a bit of a fight. Its catch circle decently sized and in the lower center of the screen, which makes for a relatively natural, medium-distance throw. For an increased chance at catching, use a Golden Razz Berry paired with the circle lock technique. Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Donphan's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. Throw the ball when it is finishing its attack in order to successfully hit. Donphan's attack sees it jump up and roll over rapidly in mid-air. Once it settles back into place, throw the ball right between its eyes.

Shiny Donphan odds

The Phanphy/Donphan line has not yet been released in Shiny-form.

100% IVs